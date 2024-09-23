Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 23, 2024 to Sep 29 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: Pic caption: Two of Pentacles

Dear Aries, this week brings attention to your finances. Your relationship with money will undergo transformation. You could have a new monetary beginning or fresh avenues may open up for you. It is a good time to focus on building your financial stability. Some of you may attract more than one source of income. Try not to be too open about sharing information about your wealth. Be discerning with these details. You may prefer to be more independent or outspoken about certain things. Some of you may have to tune into your Inner-self/God/Universe as there may be doubts or insecurities which will make you reconsider a lot of your decisions. Trust and faith are needed during this period.

Taurus: Pic caption: Two of Swords

Dear Taurus, this week brings indecision with respect to relationships and emotional matters. A lot of your attention shall be on your loved ones, especially romantic connections. You may encounter surprising changes and answers which could bring healing into your life. Take time to reflect and get rid of some mental blocks. Try not to get stuck in perfectionism. Some of you may celebrate a positive development which may have taken ages to come to fruition. The best approach during this period shall be ‘slow and steady wins the race’.

Gemini: Pic caption: King of Swords

Dear Gemini, this week brings heightened intellectual ability and intensity. You may withdraw and prefer to brood. However, you are advised to try and lighten up the mood and find a balanced approach to things. If you have been facing a difficult period, financially speaking, that may change. There could be new opportunities to attract material abundance into your life. Some of you may offer or get offered financial assistance. Your personal relationships could undergo a rebirth of sorts. Your logical/practical side may help, however, keep your sharp tongue in check.

Cancer: Pic caption: Ace of Wands

Dear Cancerians, this week brings a surge of energy and creativity. You shall be unstoppable. Your leadership skills shall be heightened. There are chances of you defying authority figures. You need not prove your worth to anyone. The lines of communication between you and others shall begin to unlock. Try to keep your emotions and temper in check. Stay open to change. However, avoid making any hasty decisions. You are going to work hard and indulge in the same manner. You may purchase something that has been on your mind for a long time. Love and relationships shall bring happiness. Many of you may clean your surroundings and get rid of old items.

Leo: Pic caption: Queen of Cups

Dear Leo, this week you may be more emotional than usual and your sensitive nature could intensify any hurt feelings. Some of you may withdraw to indulge in overthinking. During this period ‘balance and self-love’ shall be your key to success. With some adjustments to your thought process you will be able to overcome challenges through sheer will-power. Try to see if you are working harder than necessary and getting tied down to unrealistic expectations from yourself. It’s time to be assertive and proud of your achievements. Bask in the joy and light of the person that you truly are. Keep your expenses in check and save up for bigger purchases you would like to make in the future.

Virgo: Pic caption: King of Pentacles

Dear Virgo, this week you are going to be in your element. It is going to be a rather busy period and you are asked to avoid taking on additional responsibilities. You may miss out on some happy moments if you remain stuck due to work. Some of you may have to consciously drop a few of your unnecessary tasks. Stand your ground and defend your ideas. Listen to your desires instead of submissively following what is expected of you. Look at the bigger picture and stay open to new possibilities. It is a good period to form new romantic partnerships and to explore new experiences with existing partners.

Libra: Pic caption: Queen of Wands

Dear Libra, this week brings a highly positive, inspirational and constructive period. Your abilities will shine and your energy shall attract many people. Do not compromise on your potential or be afraid of making mistakes. Give your overly logical/practical side a little rest. It is time that you keep aside your fears and make the most of all the possibilities coming in your direction. Sweet results await. Some of you may meet or collaborate with like-minded people. Your financial burdens could ease. However, try not to take on additional expenses, especially in the name of other people. Some of you may enjoy a happy occasion or celebration.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Page of Cups

Dear Scorpio, this week you may have to deal with younger folks or children. Some of you may have to handle a team situation with new recruits or juniors. Collaborations or guidance to others shall be an important feature. Your grounded approach shall be helpful and will be appreciated by your community of people. You may have to find time to assess situations correctly and look at the long term view. Some of you could deal with conflicts, especially pertaining to a financial situation. Legal matters are also indicated. When it comes to your personal life, you may have to learn lessons from your past and move beyond it. Allow yourself to heal from a particular situation. Release all the pent up negativity.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Six of Swords

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are releasing and cutting out a few things from your life. You may crave peace and quiet. It may seem harder to keep your emotions in check or bring about a calm resolution to issues. Juggling too many activities, celebrations or gatherings may not seem interesting. It is ok if things seem uncertain. Take your time to start new endeavours. You need to focus on nurturing yourself and showing yourself the compassion that you seek. Let yourself be loved. Free yourself from expectations, need for validation and follow your own path.

Capricorn: Pic caption: The Moon

Dear Capricorn, this week you may feel uncertain about new beginnings and decision-making could seem hard. Some of you may actively avoid undertaking certain tasks out of fear. Do not scare yourself with the big picture, try to take small and tangible steps in the direction of your goals. Be gentle with yourself. This is a good period to focus on your mental and physical healing. Some of you will be able to start activities which could have a long term positive impact on your well-being. New financial opportunities are indicated.

Aquarius: Pic caption: Ace of Wands

Dear Aquarius, this week brings excitement, celebrations and travel. You are going to feel a positive surge of energy and healing. There shall be a certain clarity and finality to your thought process which will be very helpful. You will be able to think through many things and create magic out of the possibilities at hand. Your dreams will suddenly not feel so out of reach. You will take bold strides towards an uncertain future and embrace whatever changes it brings. You may release many burdens and feel a sense of lightness to your being. Managing your finances may need a few adjustments and skillful juggling.

Pisces: Pic caption: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, this week your home, family and social circle may demand attention. There could be a celebration, gathering or any other positive occasion. Some of you may decide to get married or start a new course. It will seem like your life is speeding up. You may feel a little tired of managing responsibilities. Try to find time to recover from exertion. Your hard work may pay off, however, keep an eye on people who may place excessive expectations. Make sure your future vision or plans are not influenced by someone else. It is important that you remain assertive and patient without losing your cool.

Deck- White Sage Tarot