Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from October 31st to November 6th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Dear Aries, this is going to be a very emotional and loving period for you. Your focus this week will be on your personal life, love and romance. You may feel like taking a risk and saying what is on your mind when it comes to romantic love. Singles could meet someone special. You may have a lot of energy at work and you will focus on sorting, organizing and putting things in order. Those suffering from any health issues will start healing. Some of you may start a new health regime. Make sure to get enough rest and breaks during the course of this period.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Justice

Dear Taurus, you are going to channelize extremely confident, ambitious and courageous energy. You will take charge and push important decisions without hesitation. Your ability to creatively assess a situation is highly favorable during this period. Try to remain calm and kind with others. This is also a very auspicious time for love and romance. Those looking for a diagnosis in their physical health will see success in this area.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

This will be a very social and busy week. You will indulge in all the good things life has to offer and will also share the abundance with those around you. Take this time to look back at how far you have come and appreciate the journey. Take special care if you are put in charge of handling someone else’s money and resources. State your expectations clearly and keep your communication straight forward. Do not assume things and ask questions wherever necessary. Those who are entrepreneurs, sales and marketing professionals will see more clients during this period.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Dear Cancerians, this week primarily will be about home, family and finances. You will start planning and focusing on your long term goals and aspirations (especially financial). This is a good period to build your finances. Some Cancerians may enjoy a celebration with their friends and family. At work, you may be expected to start and/or learn something new and this may require immense amount of patience. Hard work will trump over smart work. You may have to empower yourself to deal with an emotional matter with your loved ones. Allow your past experiences to guide you through any discomforting situation.

Leo: Tarot Card: Temperance

Dear Leos, this week try to strike a fine balance and avoid getting carried away by your emotions. A particular situation will confuse you and make you feel tied down. It is important to take a step back and analyze it before moving forward. This may especially be true in-case you are about to move in a new direction, location or home. It is a good period to start focusing on your finances. Take your time to heal from any physical ailments. Meditation and mindfulness will be very helpful.

Virgo: Tarot Card: The Lovers

This week your attention and focus will be on love and relationships. You may find it difficult to take important decisions in emotional matters. You are asked to push through any insecurities and take time to reflect. Connect with divine energy to show you the path going forward, especially in emotional situations. Issues, if any, with loved ones will reach resolution by the end of this week. Some of you will benefit from taking time to indulge in food, enjoyment and shopping. Singles could meet someone new and the attraction will feel intense.

Libra: Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Dear Libra, you may be afraid of initiating some change in your life. Do not get overwhelmed by the big picture. Take one step at a time in the direction of your goals. Be gentle on yourself. Try to channelize your anxious energy into fun and humour, instead. There is a lot of supportive energy coming your way and you can make the most of this period by becoming more carefree. Work will be busy.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

This week exercise some patience before walking away from situations. Try to keep your temper in check and use your mind wisely. Career and work will come into focus. You will be either put in an authoritative position or will have to deal with authorities, red tape and processes. You will need a practical plan when it comes to dealing with strong leadership energy. Keep your heart open to give and receive love in your personal life. This is a favorable period for love.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

This week you will slow down and contemplate. You may retreat, reflect and overthink. It is a good time to follow spiritual pursuits. Sagittarians are very independent and impulsive, it is hard for them to stay in one place for too long. Hence, some Sagittarians may feel tied down and bored. However, this period will not be wasted, instead you may decide to change a few plans and head in a new direction in the coming week. You shall be able to achieve your goals in the forthcoming week and it will also be a busy period.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Three of Cups

This is a good week to go out and enjoy with your family and friends. Your family and social ties will see a major improvement. It is time to celebrate an achievement or milestone. You will feel energized and empowered this week. Time seems to have healed your trust issues and fears, to an extent. It is a favorable period to make bold moves and go after what you desire. You may have to juggle and manage your finances with a lot of skill and expertise. Overall, this seems like a very positive week. Make the most of this energy.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

This week you will juggle with your thoughts and feelings. You could feel rather emotional during this period and your personal relationships will see a major improvement. You will feel like providing gifts and caring for your family and friends. This is also a very positive period for your finances. You will be able to purchase or invest in different assets. Try to be playful and keep the energy light hearted. When it comes to your career, set your sights higher and aim for bigger goals. Do not be afraid of making mistakes.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Time to let go of the old and embrace the new. New opportunities are coming quickly into your life and it is going to be a very busy period. Excellent time to network and socialize to get your work done. Finances will also see much improvement. Try to remain independent and avoid getting influenced by the opinions of other people.

This is also a great period to look into your future and manifest whatever you desire.

Deck- White Sage Tarot