Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 28 To November 3, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings | Unsplash

Aries: Pic caption: Knight of Cups

Dear Aries, this going to be a busy period wherein you will work with multiple people. You will be in a position to create something substantial in your personal and professional life by collaborating with others. Your communication skills shall be on point and some of you may take up the onus of guiding or leading teams. Prioritise well, create a balance between what you need to do and what needs to be delegated. Do not let your pride get in the way. Try to remain calm and humble in your approach. Romance shall be in the air. It is a good period to express your love and build something with your partner.

Taurus: Pic caption: Ten of Wands

Dear Taurus, it is time to leave behind your stress and sleeplessness. Quit your striving and let go of your inner fears which make you constantly want to do something productive. Let go of your burdensome past circumstances. Some of you have travel and a fresh start in the cards. In fact, both would be recommended for you to feel energised. Take time to indulge and enjoy the resources at your disposal. Make sure you do so within your means as savings and budgeting is advised. You are going to meet some helpful people during this period. Even your loved ones shall be more supportive and understanding. Your personal life looks happy, positive and satisfying. The sense of family, love and together shall be strong.

Gemini: Pic caption: Six of Wands

Dear Gemini, this week brings success and recognition. Some of you are coming out of an uninspiring or boring phase. Do not run away from decision making. Pick a direction and take action. It is time to release control. Be bold, fearless and show the world your talent. Your creativity and leadership skills are going to peak. Your external show of confidence and belief will get half the work done. Some of you are going to accept your own flaws and hidden truths. It will help you let go and be free from much baggage. You can expect changes in your home and family situation. Few of you may travel with your loved ones.

Cancer: Pic caption: Three of Wands

Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to juggle many plans. It is divine timing for you to pick a new direction in life. Most of you are going to be extremely logical, practical and straightforward in your approach. You will not hesitate to quit whatever is not working for you. There shall be more openness to change. It may seem like a busy period where you may not get much support from others. Remember, that you are capable of single handedly managing whatever is thrown at you. Pay attention to your intuition. Be prudent with your finances. When it comes to your personal life, you are going to be particularly emotional and impulsive.

Leo: Pic caption: The Hierophant

Dear Leo, this week brings long term decision making and fresh beginnings. These may be pertaining to a new contract, real estate, marriage, religious practices, jobs and other financial matters. You may have to deftly and confidently handle your finances. Try to remain as flexible in your approach as possible. This period also brings a barrage of messages and communication in your direction. Do not get carried away by excessive compassion and emotions. Luck is on your side and sweet results await. It is time to leave the past behind.

Virgo: Pic caption: Eight of Cups

Dear Virgo, this week is about leaving behind old narratives and cutting out things that are no longer working for you. You may have to face a confrontation which shall most likely work in your favour. This period is going to bring material abundance and gains in business. Financial decision making is also indicated. You are going to be highly intuitive and attuned to your inner-guidance. Pay attention to messages from God/Universe/Higher-self. Try to spend some peaceful time in reflection and meditation. Some of you need to focus on your physical health and create balance in your lifestyle. Those who may be facing health issues will see improvement and recovery.

Libra: Pic caption: The Chariot

Dear Libra, this week shall be about travel, elevated energy levels and movement. Things are going to move ahead speedily. Among all this chaos you may still find the time for rest and enjoyment. Your finances are looking stable and some indulgence is also indicated. You are going to get the answers that you need which will help you clear the cobwebs in your mind. Let go of your need to be right. Try not to get carried away by your own emotions or those of others. This period is mainly about keeping a relaxed and flexible attitude even if things get busy or fast-paced.

Scorpio: Pic caption: King of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this week you may face an emotionally difficult situation or decision making may seem hard. That’s where a balanced, clear and rational view will be helpful. Keep your temper and words in check. Find sanctuary in a peaceful place and think things through from a logical standpoint. Try to look at the big picture and stick to your long-term vision. Pay attention to your career and ambitions. Do not take your eyes off what you wish to achieve. Show the world your talents and abilities. You may find an ally in a loved one.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Queen of Swords

Dear Sagittarius, this week shall put the spotlight on your logical and practical thinking. A cerebral and analytical approach will be helpful when taking some important decisions, especially pertaining to your home and family. This period could also bring some competition or arguments. However, you are going to turn a blind eye towards what doesn’t resonate with you. You will create a win-win situation for yourself irrespective of your circumstances. You may focus on bringing fresh energy into your life. Travel, exploration and higher-studies are indicated. It is recommended that you save your money to engage in these activities. Your health will see improvement. ‘Slow and steady wins the race’ should be your mantra.

Capricorn: Pic caption: Ace of Wands

Dear Capricorn, this week shall be fast-paced and high on energy. You will get a chance to build something substantial during this period. Do not let your pride get in the way of nurturing strong alliances with people. Use your past experience to assess situations correctly. Many of you may get work done in your home. Redecoration, renovations or preparation for a celebration are indicated. You may participate in a happy occasion with your loved ones. No matter what your emotional state on the inside, on the outside you will be able to show contentment and ease. Be prudent with your finances.

Aquarius: Pic caption: Two of Wands

Dear Aquarius, this week you are asked to drop your shields and be confident. A timely and accurate decision could lead to wish fulfilment. For that, you may have to be bold enough to make the first move. Embrace your freedom and get rid of restrictive thinking. Do not be afraid of digging deep for answers. Impatience could be costly. Some of you may work well with a team or successfully lead a group of people. Your career and work situation looks positive. You could experience new found recognition. It is a good time to nurture your relationships and partnerships. Bring a sense of joy and passion to your connections.

Pisces: Pic caption: Eight of Wands

Dear Pisces, this week is about change, rebirth, fresh beginnings and speed. You are going to be on your toes. However, make sure that you do not miss out on details in your haste. Plan meticulously and follow a clear vision laid down at the start of the week. It will help you get many things done in a fast paced environment and get rid of blocks quicker. You may find helpful people along the way. Some of you may have to really pay attention to your physical health. Do not ignore any aches or pains. Stay away from substances that could have a damaging impact on your body. Your personal life looks stable and content.

Deck- White Sage Tarot