Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from October 10th to October 16th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

You may have been giving too much in your work and relationships. It is now time to wait and watch. Take a breather and assess the situation such that there is a fair exchange of energy with others. You are ambitious but that doesn’t mean you need to take on unnecessary burdens. This week, you are highly intuitive and you will get strong insights from your higher-self. Trust the wisdom from your higher-self and guides. Be proud of all that you have achieved so far.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Three of Wands

This week you will feel hope and empowerment. You will be in your element and it will prove to be a highly auspicious time. The answers you need are coming and you need to trust the Universe. Some of you may travel and some of you may indulge in food, drinks, shopping and pampering. New opportunities for financial stability will be presented or your existing financial capability will improve. Work may take a backseat during this period, you may-be more interested in enjoying yourself.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Time to slow down and introspect on your personal life. Indulging in spiritual practices will bring a lot of stability to you during this period. Work on your self-confidence and self-esteem. Through inner-work you will get some breakthroughs. Your spirit-guides shall show you the path going forward. At work, this shall be a busy period, one where there shall be multiple responsibilities and expectations. There could be delays this week and some of the tasks may take time to complete. It is important to remain patient.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

This is going to be an excellent week for your work and finances. At work, do not hesitate to help those around you. Some of you will participate in a celebration or get-together of some sort. The main focus however, will be on your transformation. There are major, and rather positive changes coming your way during this period. For some, these changes may not be in your control. For others, you may-be pushed to take a few risks and think out of the box. In either of the cases, just go with the flow and avoid getting emotional while taking decisions.

Leo: Tarot Card: Page of Swords

This week you are asked to keep your feelings and excitement in check. You may have to put extra effort and focus into your work. Try to remain persistent when it comes to completing existing projects instead of taking on new work. Your communication skills will be enhanced during this period. It is time to plan your long term career. Release any negativity you are feeling towards people in your personal life. Forgive and let go off of any bitterness. Stick to loved ones who have remained loyal through every phase of your life.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

You have great energy supporting you this week and you can make the most of it by starting your tasks without hesitation. Work through imperfections on the path to completion, do not aim for perfection when starting out. You may have a clear vision of the goal and your past experience may help you get there faster and in a more efficient manner. Try to plan your savings during this period. In your personal life, keep your emotions under check and avoid taking impulsive decisions.

Libra: Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Your aim for perfection will come in the way of your progress. Try to think out of the box instead of following the same old path. Keep your fears aside. This week you have excellent energy supporting you, this energy is practical, analytical, straight-forward and clear. Your intelligence and ideas will he appreciated. When it comes to your personal life, do not hesitate to express yourself freely.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

This week you may have fears surrounding your money and financial security. Seek support and help with planning and organizing your finances, if required. Some truth maybe revealed to you during this period and it may push you to walk away from something in your life. Do not let anything bring down your self-esteem. Push through any insecurities during this period. Focus on the positives.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: The Fool

This week you will be tempted to go wild and run away from responsibilities. You are seeking a completely new beginning and this may apply to most areas of your life. You could be tempted to take major risks during this period. The advice is to take some space and dive deep into where and what you want to do next. Bring the focus back to yourself. It is ok to make changes to your life even though it may seem scary at first.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

There are new and exciting beginnings coming your way this week. You are asked to focus on self-love and self-care, especially your physical health. Meditation and mindfulness will also bring you much happiness and peace. Your mind is particularly sharp during this period and you should use this period to plan and expand your finances. You may need extra freedom and space at this time.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Aquarians, overall you have a very positive energy influencing you this week. Your mind is going to be crystal clear and sharp. You are going to be your best and most confident self. Your past hard work is going to pay off. You will feel the love in your personal relationships. Some Aquarians could participate in a party or celebration of sorts. You are asked to remain playful and bring forth your fun self in your personal life. Make the most of this auspicious period.

Pisces: Tarot Card: King of Swords

This week you are channeling practical, logical, analytical and intellectual energy. Things may pick up at work but you are asked to move slowly and steadily. Your focus may shift to maintaining a healthy exercise regime. Additionally, you will have to start watching your diet. Do not brush aside your feelings in your personal relationships. You will be able to bring much love into your relationships by expressing yourself freely.

Deck- White Sage Tarot