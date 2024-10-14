Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 14th, 2024 To Oct 20th, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Unsplash

Aries: Page of Pentacles

Dear Aries, this week brings financial opportunities. You may become defensive or discerning with your choices. This is actually a lucky period where your passion for life shall be ignited. You will shine in the endeavours you accept. At work, you will be able to keep away competition using a tactful approach. On an emotional level, you may ruminate a little. Nostalgia and memories could keep you internally occupied. This period brings companionship, friendship and camaraderie. Some of you may party, indulge and celebrate a happy occasion with your loved ones. Romance is also on the cards.

Taurus: Knight of Cups

Dear Taurus, this week brings emotional rebirth and healing. You may feel a sense of calm and stillness. You are urged to take it a little easy. Rest, sleep, spa, retreats and other methods of unwinding shall be effective. Channel peace and forgiveness towards yourself. ‘Slow and steady wins the race’ could be your mantra. Some of you may drift away internally, daydreaming about random subjects. It is ok to deliberate, ponder and think things through before deciding anything. A new romantic interest could enter into your life and existing connections could undergo some exciting new changes. Be open to giving and receiving love on a deep level. Be vocal about your feelings and expectations in relationships.

Gemini: Six of Wands

Dear Gemini, this week brings success, recognition and passion. You will see growth and rewards. Some of you could get carried away by all this. Beware of unhealthy or addictive behaviours that could create unnecessary trouble. Make sure you view all the details thoroughly, instead of impatiently flipping through tasks. There are better things coming into your life, hence, it is best that you try and change your patterns. Forgive your older self and take time to heal yourself internally. Meditation and reflection could be beneficial. Romantic connections could become a little too intense, draw boundaries, if required. A long standing issue could get resolved.

Cancer: Three of Wands

Dear Cancerians, this week you may stress yourself out because of overthinking. A few travel or other plans may not go as anticipated or they may not manifest as quickly. This may make you restless. You may become impatient to get large chunks of work done. Allow things to fall into place in their own time. A balanced and meditative approach shall be helpful. Divert your attention through mild indulgence and enjoyment. Try to work through your feelings and insecurities instead of letting them fester. Communicate what is on your mind, if that should make you feel better. Investigate things without letting it affect your sense of well-being.

Leo: Two of Wands

Dear Leo, this week brings change that could throw your plans out of alignment. Despite visible challenges, you and your ideas will find the space to shine and create a difference. Do not let anything bog you down. Authority figures and those around you may notice your contributions and recognise your value. Your contentment shall come from collectively working towards a brighter future, even if it doesn’t look the way you envisioned it. Take time to reflect and connect with your emotional self. Make time for self-love. Communicate your feelings and desires clearly.

Virgo: Four of Wands

Dear Virgo, the theme for this week shall be stability and clarity of thought. You are making some decisions, especially when it comes to home and family matters. Your ability to look at things from a higher perspective will benefit you. You can expect fresh new beginnings and healing to enter into your life. Some of you may recover from health-related concerns. The miracles could be endless, especially if you know your worth and show the world your real talent. Travel is indicated. You will be able to create a win-win situation in your relationships by indulging in healthy dialogue and disagreements.

Libra: Ace of Wands

Dear Libra, this week brings ideas and energy which could be moulded into substantial results through consistent effort. It is time to take action. You may have to become more disciplined to harness all the positive energy presented to you. Try not to get bored or feel trapped by routine. It is what will help you get rid of the blocks in your path. Be realistic in your efforts and expectations. Those who deal with long distance or international clients will see success. Export-import related businesses could flourish. Existing long-term relationships could convert into commitment or marriage. You may sense some tension in other relationships. There may be a lack of emotional support on either side which needs to be resolved.

Scorpio: Nine of Cups

Dear Scorpio, this week you are healing from a difficult situation.A rebirth is assured. A truth could be revealed to you and clarity shall be yours. This period brings auspicious energy and wish-fulfilment, however, it will unfold in an unexpected manner. Try to shift your perception and allow the blessings to flow into your life. Let your fears dissolve. Do not get bogged down by your unhealthy patterns, fears and habits. Go easy on your spending and indulgence. You are urged to remain calm yet assertive. Be patient with your progress. A financial decision could be made during this period.

Sagittarius: Six of Cups

Dear Sagittarius, this week could bring a rush of ideas, emotions, creativity and success. Keep your heart open to all the luck and blessings coming your way. You may find it hard to remain committed to a routine or path. Find the right balance and schedule that works for you. Try to find a middle ground or compromise on instant gratification for long-term success. Your finances are looking good. However, you may have to start saving and investing meticulously. Your mental and physical health will see much healing during this period.

Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

Dear Capricorn, this week brings attention to your finances and financial management. You may discuss and make decisions pertaining to your material wealth and distribution with people in your life. Some stress around these topics could be relieved and balanced. You may feel more generous and emotionally giving than usual. Try to embrace the flow of life and get rid of old things from your surroundings. On the work front, there is success awaiting you. Overall, you may feel a sense of confidence, joy and clarity seeping into your life. This is a largely positive period which can prove to be beneficial, make the most of it.

Aquarius: Seven of Cups

Dear Aquarius, this week brings the highlight on multiple projects and multitasking with a varied set of people. Your creativity and ideas are going to benefit others. It may feel a little difficult to stay on course when you are managing a whole lot of activities. Avoid getting stuck in a chaotic cycle which is scattering your energy and focus. Try to prioritise and stick to things that are important. You are urged to think, plan and make some decisions. Give your self-esteem a little boost. Bring about transformation and take some risks which could turn out to be more beneficial in the longer run. Travel is indicated.

Pisces: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, this week brings change in your home and family situation. Try to remain calm and patient through all the shifts in your environment. Wait for more information to come to you. Be kind with yourself and release what is no longer serving you. This period also brings teamwork and collaborations. On the work front, do not hide behind others. Allow your talent and ideas to shine. You could have some much needed conversations with your friends and loved ones which will give you clarity and help with decision making. When it comes to love and romance, you are asked to take things step by step.

Deck- White Sage Tarot