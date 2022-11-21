Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from November 21st to November 27th, 2022 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This is going to be another powerful week for you, Dear Aries. Wonderful energy to show the world your true gifts and talents. People will be drawn to your aura. Your confidence and risk taking ability will help you choose a new path in life. You will be highly ambitious and more than willing to take a leadership role. Focus on working as a team to bring your ideas to life. Break free from the shackles of doubts. This week ensure that you take time to pamper yourself and practice self-love. Make the most of this period.

Queen of Wands |

Taurus:

This week you are going to feel energized and your communication skills will be on point. You are realizing your worth and will not settle for less than what you think you deserve. People at work may require your help and support, same could be in your close relationships. Do not hesitate to support others. You will be able to express yourself rather well in your close relationships and your romantic partnerships will thrive and grow. The advice is to keep things playful, fun and lighthearted when it comes to love. There is much scope for success and happiness during this period. Make the most of it.

Page of Swords |

Gemini:

You will have a magical Midas touch this week, everything you touch will turn to gold. Aim for the stars, Dear Geminis. You will observe much healing and growth in every aspect of your life. Relax and enjoy the abundance this period shall bring to you. Powerful changes shall be initiated and everything will fall into place in divine timing. Good time to learn something new and expand the horizons of your mind. Travel will be favorable. Any issues in personal relationships will also cool down. Avoid getting arrogant or over-confident because of the way things are turning out for you.

The Empress |

Cancer:

This week open up to change and new beginnings. There are massive transformations waiting to happen but your fears and emotions may come in the way of a smooth transition. You may freeze instead of acting upon vital tasks. Be proud of your journey thus far and lean on your past experience to get through this period. There is much scope for physical and emotional healing. You will have an opportunity to channelize immense calm, understanding and mature energy in your personal life. This is an area which will benefit from emotional expression and acts of service.

4 of Pentacles |

Leo:

Get ready to channelize much abundance and power this week. People will be drawn to your confidence and abilities. Excellent time to set intentions and manifest in any area of your life, especially in your career and finances. Visualize and work towards long term plans for your future. Be bold in your actions but don’t forget to pay attention to important details. It is also a good time to work on a hobby, skill or craft. Make the best use of your social circle. Connect with your family and friends for a more fulfilling experience during this period.

Ace of Pentacles |

Virgo:

This period will require hard work and patience to see desired results. Good time to invest in finances which will yield long term benefits. Collaborate with other team members at work. Some projects could be ending and getting wrapped up. Ensure that you don’t micro-manage or lose your temper. Your existing experience will be beneficial to you and others in your team. Pay attention to your intuition and tap into your spiritual side. You will be more in touch with your emotions in your personal relationships. This is one area which will grow and thrive. Some of you will enjoy quality time with your significant other.

Eight of Pentacles |

Libra:

Dear Libra, your energy levels are going to rise like anything. You will feel an awakening of sorts and freedom from persistent struggles. Previously hidden truths will be revealed and you will get all the answers you need. You may feel like completing all the tasks as once, hence it shall be important that you pace yourself and take breaks. A sustainable and disciplined lifestyle with better work-life balance will bring peace. Excellent time to focus on your mental and physical health (especially your diet).

Seven of Wands |

Scorpio:

This is a period to retreat and recharge. Good time to work through any fears and walk away from things that are no longer working for you. Don’t ruminate or dwell on past mistakes. Use this opportunity to create better structure and discipline in your life. You will be highly intuitive and connected to your spirit guides/ higher self. Pay close attention to the messages that you receive from these energies. Stay loyal to your highest good keeping aside what matters to everyone else.

Eight of Cups |

Sagittarius:

This is a week for rest, recuperation and healing before you move in a new direction. It is a good period for travel and vacation. Keep your heart open to receiving love and support in your close relationships but ensure that you stand your ground on important matters. Creating boundaries will be very important during this period. Practice much gratitude. You are about to start with your birthday season and it be better that you try to offload unnecessary stress. There are changes occurring in matters of love which may confuse you. It is best that you wait and watch all the things unfold swiftly before your eyes.

The Star |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, many things are hidden from your view. You need to shift your perspective on things. Be very patient before taking any majo decisions during this period. Embrace this in-between stage and go with the flow. Release unnecessary negativity that you may-be carrying. Your career and work looks favorable and it will be a source of much confidence and empowerment. Good time to save up to make big purchases for your home later. Your home and family life will be happy and stable.

Two of Swords |

Aquarius:

The last few weeks have been rather positive for you, Dear Aquarians and this week too continues to loo favorable. You are going to be in your element and in a strong position to take some important decisions. Your intuition and analytical ability will be on point. There is a lot of clarity regarding your dreams and manifestations. It is going to help you create/manifest a solid future. This is also a good period for those planning long distance travel or settlement abroad. You will be in touch with your emotions in personal relationships. Bask in the joy and light this period has to offer you.

Three of Wands |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this is going to be an emotionally difficult period. Connecting with spirituality and your higher self will provide much solace during these troubled times. Trust your talents and gifts. Avoid over-discussing sensitive or emotional topics. Try to remain calm and patient when dealing with people around you. It is time to let go of many people and things from your life. Even though it may seem difficult, try to focus on positive aspects.

Five of Cups |