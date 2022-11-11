Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from November 14th to November 20th, 2022 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, you will have a lot of support from divine energy this week and you must make the most of this auspicious period. Your intuition is going to be strong and it is going to point you in the right direction. Some of you may tap into your introspective and spiritual side. Those who are worried about your finances can take it a little easy as there could be slow but new beginnings in this area. Take bold steps and start new projects when it comes to your work. Make the first move in your career without fear.

The Sun

Taurus:

This week you will have a very clear vision and head on your shoulders. This is an excellent time to focus on important tasks and plans. Work will require substantial time and attention but your sharp mind will help you overcome any obstacles. It is also a very auspicious period for your personal relationships. You might feel a little emotional but you will also forgive a lot of things from your past. Home and family life will make you feel happy and content. Relationships with your partners will see great improvement. Singles could meet someone special.

King Of Swords

Gemini:

Dear Geminis, a lot of you seem to be worried about your future to the extent that you may have avoided making any moves or speaking what is on your mind. This week try to open up to change and speak your truth. Picking up a new hobby or creative self-expressions such as (dance, music, cooking, painting, etc) will fulfill your soul. Financial prosperity lies ahead even if you doubt it. Saving money is good, however try to keep aside the ‘lack’ mentality. This is a good period to heal from any health related issues. Spirit has your back, be fearless.

Four of Pentacles

Cancer:

This week shall bring tremendous hope and healing, Dear Cancerians. It also brings less chaos and more rest. Some of you may deliberately walk away from stressful situations. Be patient and avoid chasing tasks during this period. You are very close to achieving your goals. Despite slowing down, you shall reclaim your power and control over certain areas of your life. Travel is also on the cards for some Cancerians and a vacation shall be beneficial. This is a good time to reflect on your relations and connections with people in your life.

The Star

Leo:

Dear Leos, this is going to be a stunning week full of exciting manifestations. You are going to break free from anything holding you back from success. Make best use of your communication skills and your social circle to get ahead. You shall be particularly ambitious and full of energy at work. Your advice and wisdom will help build a new project. Do not hesitate to seek treatment if you face any health issues. Those already in treatment will see improvement in their health. Overall, this is a period when you will see a positive turn and healing in major areas of your life. Time to be grateful for all the abundance.

The Sun

Virgo:

Powerful changes are occurring in your life and these might have a significant impact. You may now be more willing to take risks. You have the advantage of starting on a fresh note without any burdens or baggage and this will give you a boost of energy to try new things without fear. You are not going to let any obstacles come in your way and you will certainly not let your past become a blockage. Travel is favorable during this period. You are asked to be committed to your own needs and communicate them clearly to others. Excellent period to pick up any physical activity. Money and financial matters are going to on your mind.

The Fool

Libra:

Dear Libra, this is going to be a very emotionally fulfilling week. Stop doubting your judgment and stand your ground when it comes to your views. Do not let insecurities cloud your thinking. You maybe juggling many responsibilities due to lack of proper planning. This is an excellent period to spend time by yourself and your pets. Moments of peace and quiet will bring you much joy and happiness. Indulge in activities that make you feel fulfilled. You may feel particularly sensitive and emotional while dealing with your loved ones.

Nine of Cups

Scorpio:

You may sign a new contract or agreement this week and it will be a reason to celebrate. You shall be able to juggle your finances in a better manner. You are getting clearer about the priorities in your life. If you have been working towards improving a relationship with your partner, you will see success, especially if you have tried to be more open with your communication. Overall this is a week where you are going to shine. Make the most of this positive period. Be open to infinite possibilities.

Ace of Swords

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarians, you are going to feel more confident and settled in your skin, allowing a lot of self-love to flow towards you. There is much healing coming into your life.

Do not waste it by losing your temper on random things. Work through your feelings before saying anything. Make sure that the energy exchange in relationships is equal. Your home and family life will become stable. There could be a celebration in your social circle. This week may seem a little slow, the energy should pick up in the coming week.

Four of Wands

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this is going to be a slow period. Things may take time to materialize and you will need a lot of patience this week. Pay close attention to your breathing, in-case you feel tense. Do not try to push people to do things they do not wish to do. You may have to try and independently complete tasks without much support. Those facing financial difficulties must start saving in small quantities. This is a good time to focus on your physical and mental healing.

Seven of Pentacles

Aquarius:

This is a highly auspicious week, Dear Aquarians. Enjoy the success and happiness coming your way. Break free from the expectations of society and people around you and claim your independence. Good time to start new ventures and initiatives. You will have a lot of energy and momentum to begin things with a gusto. Don’t overanalyze a situation, instead, trust the Universe. Your self-confidence and ability to love and appreciate your abilities will see a positive turn. Your loved ones are also going to be safe in their respective spaces.

The World

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this is going to be a highly positive week for you. This is an excellent period to start new tasks and ventures. Stay strong and fearless. Slowly and steadily you will see tremendous success. Create a stable structure of discipline to see better results. Keep boosting your self-confidence and self-esteem. Love and personal relationships are going to be a major focus during this period. It is a very auspicious period to commit to a relationship/ get engaged or married. Singles could meet someone special and existing relationships will see major improvements.

Page of Cups

Deck- White Sage Tarot