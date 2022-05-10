Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 9 to May 15, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Dear Aries, this week the energies are going to be a little difficult to navigate. Some decisions are going to cause a setback and it may require you to start afresh. Given your fiery Aries energy, you will think on your feet and keep innovating. Appreciating the small joys of life will keep you on track and bring much needed positivity this week. It is time to pay close attention to your health.

Taurus:

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Dear Taureans, if you have been juggling 2 options or waiting to take a decision, this is the week it will finally come to a conclusion. It may seem hard but it will end up being for the overall betterment of those involved. Additional responsibilities need to be handled. Do not let pride get in your way. Finances will also be a major focus this week. Time to save, invest and manage your money. This is a good time to clear all the unwanted mess from your life.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Dear Gemini, this is a week to enjoy yourself. Finances again will play an important role and things will get back on track. Consider taking a conservative approach when it comes to investing your money. You are asked to shower a lot of self-love and pamper yourself. Know your worth and only entertain those people who appreciate and respect your presence. Slow and steady wins the race!

Cancer:

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You will have several new auspicious beginnings emerging. You have waited long enough and deserve all the clarity and love you will receive this week. There is a fresh start in almost all areas of your life. There is much potential for abundance and you should definitely make the most of this week’s energies. Don’t forget to pay attention to small details.

Leo:

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There are uncertainties and doubts in your mind. There is a pessimistic outlook looming over your thinking and it is not allowing you to look at the positives hidden in a situation. You are highly ambitious this week, however, you are asked to balance the scales and take decisions for the greater good of all the parties involved. Summon your big hearted Leo energy and you will have your answers.

Virgo:

Tarot card: Five of Wands

This is a chaotic week full of demands. You will not be a in a mood to indulge many people or ideas as you may feel tired/bored and in need to rest. It is ok to take a step back this week. There are many aspects which you may not be able to control hence do not fret. Practice yoga, meditation and mindfulness this week.

Libra:

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This is a week to collaborate and work as a team player. Gather those around you and leverage the talents of those around you. This maybe in your personal and/or professional life. You are highly confident and in your element during this period. You will take control as a leader and people will approach you for advice and solutions. Make sure you are not too straight forward or blunt.

Scorpio:

Tarot card: Temperance

Balance your emotions well this week, Scorpio. You may feel overwhelmed by some responsibilities and expectations. You will have to make certain compromises and adjustments. Make sure to maintain your cool and deal with situations with patience. Express gratitude for all the goodness around you.

Sagittarius:

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This is a good week to take a break, travel and enjoy a vacation. It is ok to put some plans on hold and take a step back. You are asked to pamper yourself and enjoy your hard earned wealth. Do not think about the past or responsibilities. Just unwind and relax. Channelize self-love and spend time with people who recognize your true worth.

Capricorn:

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are channeling some emotionally mature energy his week, Capricorn. You will be patient, understanding and loving. It is time to release any negativity in your personal relationships. You will seek more freedom and you are asked to have the courage to stand up for yourself firmly and do as your heart pleases.

Aquarius:

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Time to travel and explore! This week shall be about travelling or making travel plans. It is time to think on your feet and take decisions, quickly. Have the courage to take some calculated risks, especially as lady luck seems to be on your side. Higher education and learning is on the cards for some of you.

Pisces:

Tarot card: The Tower

There will be many sudden changes which will be activated this week. You will remain calm and collected through all the upheavals. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and let your light shine bright. Speak up confidently. Your communication skills and confidence are going to get you noticed. You may also extend help to those around you.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:40 PM IST