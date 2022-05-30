Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 30th to June 5th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

File

Aries: Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

This week you are going to feel a surge of energy. There will be many unexpected changes in your life. These changes will provide you with a lot of clarity. You will have moments of breakthrough where you will receive the answers that you were seeking. This may need you alter existing plans. You are closer to achieving your goals that you think. Turn self-reliant and address issues by yourself.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Dear Taurus, this week you need to keep your temper in check. There is much creative energy flowing through you and you will be in a hurry to get things done. Your confidence is going to run high. However, remember that anything only gets done in divine timing. Your impatience or arrogance could lead to arguments. Channelize mindfulness to avoid such situations.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Five of Wands

The New Moon is in your sign early this week. This energy could be a little chaotic and tricky. It is important that you don’t get worked up by all the commotion in your environment.

Take matters into your own hands by taking the lead. You have the ability to take important decisions. Some personal issues will be resolved if you put your mind to it. Pay attention to your physical health, there is much scope for improvement in your health.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

It is time to take a break from work and work related responsibilities. This is a good period to focus on love and family ties.

Get good rest and pay special attention to your mental, physical and spiritual healing. You may feel like travelling and escaping from the chaos around you. Follow your heart this week, Cancer!

Leo: Tarot Card: The World

Dear Leo, it seems like you have been facing quite a few roadblocks recently. Your progress may have been slow and restricted. However, this week you are urged to bring massive changes to your life. These changes maybe in almost all areas of your life. Accept the changes as they will bring peace and prosperity. Do not get lost in the details, sit tight and allow for things to fall into place.

Virgo: Tarot Card: The Emperor

You are going to be in a position of power and authority this week, Dear Virgo. You will have a lot of clarity while taking decisions. Let this newfound clarity set you on a path of exploration. Do not be afraid of making mistakes. Release your past, take lessons from it but don’t let it hold you back. You are urged to channelize child-like joy instead of becoming rigid in your approach.

Libra: Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

A matter that has been stuck since sometime will start moving ahead. However, it will lead to much chaos and confusion. You may have to defend your position and you will do it with a lot of confidence and flair. Stand your ground and let magic work through you. You maybe unhappy that some matters are going to end. However, in the long run, these changes will make sense. The miracles are endless, thereafter.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

You will see many areas of your life settling and stabilizing. There shall be improved balance in your work and personal life. You will get much clarity now. Many of you will start working on new projects/assignments, soon. You could go out and celebrate with your family and friends. Slow down and let things happen in divine timing. This is a week to channelize mindfulness, practice self-love and yoga.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Three of Wands

You may have to wait to see the desired results this week, Dear Saggis. Release all the negativity you have been holding onto. Be in the moment and do not be afraid of opening up-to opportunities and people around you. Your finances will remain stable during this confusing period. Do not rush into taking any major decisions this week. Some of you could have travel plans.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

You are going to feel strong and empowered this week. It is time to enjoy your hard earned wealth. Let your light shine bright. Pay attention to your appearance because people will be noticing you. They will be attracted to your energy and will be interested in listening to your advice/opinion. Your emotions will be running high, hence, make sure that you balance out that aspect.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: The Hermit

This week the energy shall be slow. It is a great time for self-reflection and seeking clarity in terms of what you really want from life and what path you wish to embrace going forward. The best answers will come from self-acceptance. You are advised to take one step at a time and not rush into things. Focus on finding the right balance between responsibilities at home/ family and work.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Dear Pisces, your temper may run high this week. Beware of saying things in a fit of anger. There is a lot of communication coming your way and some of you could be travelling. You are seeking much clarity and freedom now. However, the advice is to wait for the right time and opportunity before taking the leap. Finances will come into focus this week.

Deck- White Sage Tarot