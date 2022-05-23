Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 23rd to May 29th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Strength

This is a week for much healing and patience. It is time to step back, slow down and focus on your physical and mental health. You will have the support of loved ones, make the most of all the love around you. It is ok to walk away from unwanted people, circumstances and places. Releasing this energy will help you heal better. Believe in the impossible.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Expect powerful changes in the next few weeks. This is a highly positive week for inviting overall abundance into your life. It is an excellent time for family and finances. Some Taureans may see a celebration in their family soon. Do not doubt this period of prosperity. Embrace and accept all that this period is going to offer you. Be practical in financial matters and be bold enough to choose your own path without getting influenced by those around you.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

You are in your element this week Gemini! This period shall provide you with searing clarity about the path that you need to take ahead. You will display your intelligent, witty, straight-forward and professional side. However, beware of becoming too impatient. Watch your words. Your commitment to existing circumstances will be tested.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: The Chariot

This is a highly fortuitous week! Clouds of uncertainty and confusion will be lifted and you are going to move ahead full speed. You will finally see a clear path. You will soar past any obstacles in your way. Luck is on your side, hence, make the most of this period. Think on your feet and take quick action. Some could travel this week or will plan to travel soon.

Leo:

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

It is going to be an emotionally difficult week, Leo. Let things unfold in harmony with the Universe. Do not rush things, instead, bring love into the situation. Use technology to your advantage. Those using social media could see some positive outcomes. Ideas shall float to you easily, however, the advice is to wait for another time to execute them. Do not let pride get in your way.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

This week is about stepping out of your comfort zone. There will be opportunities to learn/unlearn many things. Consider up-skilling on your professional front. Learning from curiosity will work the best. Take support from those around you and work as a team. You can channelize much positive energy this week, however much discipline if required if you wish to quickly achieve your goals.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Any relationship, may it be work or personal life related should involve a balanced give and take. This week check if you have been giving too much to others. You will have clarity when it comes to your equation with others. Practice mindfulness and meditation. Learn from your past experiences, if you have a tendency to over-extend your kindness. Learn to draw boundaries. Take a step back if necessary and let others handle their troubles now and then.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The World

This week you may want to break free from all the shackles/ chains. Do what your heart pleases. You want self-sufficiency and freedom. This may especially be true if you have been spending too much time with your family and may need some time to yourself. Your professional life will need more focus and attention during this period. Some of you could travel or will draw travel plans.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

You will have a new beginning on the work front. There is much potential in the ideas you shall channelize now. You will see much success if you put a detailed plan in place. There is a lot of mental clarity coming to you and it will add to your success in the near future. If you are starting new work or a new business, it could turn out to be very favorable for you. Financial prosperity is on the cards for most Sagittarians. Slow down on the weekend.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

Have faith in your dreams this week Capricorn, because you are going to be full of ideas, raw power and energy. Many of you will travel or plan to travel. You are closing some important chapters in your life which will lead you to brand new beginnings. Trust in the magic of a fresh start in your life. Channel this passionate and creative energy wisely.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

The focus this week, Dear Aquarians shall be on your home, family, finances and overall stability. This maybe the final leg of changes around you, however, it may seem chaotic. It is important that you do not get overwhelmed and take one step at a time in the direction of your goals. Use your mind wisely by putting together a detailed plan. Make sure to get enough rest and relaxation when you find the time.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

This week your focus shall be your work and finances. There may-be endings and beginnings at your workplace. Finances will improve for some of you. Channelize self-love and pamper yourself this week. There is much potential for a physical glow-up and transformation. Some of you could travel or will plan to travel soon. This is a good time for mindfulness and healing.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:00 AM IST