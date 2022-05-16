Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 16th to May 22nd, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: King of Cups

You are going to be particularly sensitive and emotional this week, Aries. You shall carry the burden of doubts on your mind. You maybe anticipating many responsibilities being entrusted to you and will question your capability to manage them. The cards suggests that you remain open to infinite possibilities. You are good enough and skilled enough to manage any expectations or responsibilities handed over to you.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

This week the focus is going to be on matters of love. If a partner has been in and out of your life, it is time for you to take the lead and have a conversation around it. There maybe some adjustments required in this area. Singles could meet someone new and exciting. This person will be quick witted and intelligent. You may have to take care of a family member who is seeing health troubles.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Finances have featured strongly for Geminis in the past few weeks and it shall continue to be so for a select few this week too. You will be stable, grounded and channeling leadership skills. You shall be bold in your endeavors, however, be mindful of your words. Some of you will be making travelling plans or actually travelling this week. You may require some peaceful space and time for yourself.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

This energy literally indicates wish fulfilment! You are moving away from troubles towards calmer, more peaceful days. There are many changes happening in your life currently and it maybe overwhelming. Do not get scared looking at the big picture/long term future. Remember to take one step at a time towards your goals. Believe in the skills and ability that you hold.

Leo:

Tarot Card: King of Cups

This is a highly intuitive, sensitive and emotional week. Your intuition is going to guide you in the direction of fulfilling your dreams. It is important that you move slowly but surely. The advice is to have more faith in your vision. If you have been juggling many responsibilities, this is the time you will get more clarity and you will be able to take better decisions.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

This period asks you to collaborate and work with others. You maybe disinterested in some options and opportunities presented to you. Do not get impatient and wait for the right time to get exactly what’s on your mind. People and circumstances from the past may enter in your life again. You shall be wary of them circling back into your life. This is mercury retrograde period and it is bound to bring some fears that you need to heal.

Libra:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

There maybe a new opportunity in love. However, you may want progress slowly and steadily in romantic relationships. Existing relationships will improve. Your work environment may need you to be courageous, bold and take quick decisions this week. Watch what you say to others. Finances will see steady improvement.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You may want to cling onto old patterns and habits. It is never easy for a fixed sign like Scorpio to get out of their comfort zone. However, there is much change coming into the picture this week due to the full moon and lunar eclipse that was in your sign. Do not get overwhelmed and take one step at a time in the direction of your goals. Be open to infinite new possibilities.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

This is going to be a highly creative, intuitive and emotional week for you Saggis. It will be an exciting and passionate time for love and romance. The powerful eclipse energy will push you to see the big picture and be open to infinite possibilities in your life. You will channel much compassion and love for others. This is also a good time to learn a new skill and make changes in your work.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

You are in your element this week, Capricorn! This is a very lucky period for you and make sure you use it to the fullest. You will be calm, collected, stable and mature in your approach. It is a good time to take financial decisions. You are encouraged to have healing conversations in your personal life. Difficult emotional matters can be resolved now. Forgive others and aim at finding a win-win balanced result for those involved.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card:: Nine of Pentacles

This week take care of your health and pamper yourself. Push the focus on your overall well-being. Enjoy the fruits of your past labour. Home will also be a focal point this week. Move slowly and steadily towards your goals. Rushing anything will not bring the desired results. Your work will see new beginnings. New communication and prosperity lies ahead at work.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

This week you shall be magically transformed. You will be full of bright energy and you will not let anyone stop you from achieving your goals. People around you shall notice your confidence and creativity. They will be attracted to your leadership energy and charisma. Personal relations will also improve. Make sure you balance this fiery energy through grounding and meditation.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST