Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from March 6th, 2023 to March 12th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week you may feel a little confused. On one hand you could feel like drawing a practical plan before going forward and on the other hand you may feel like marching ahead without preparation. Try to strike a fine balance between the two. Put your talents out into the world for everyone to see. You may feel like indulging in food, drinks, shopping and luxury during this period. Some of you will see start seeing your past hard-work coming to fruition. Those suffering from any health concerns will see much vitality and healing coming their way. Your home may require special attention. You will receive a lot of love and support from your family members.

Two of Swords |

Taurus:

Dear Taureans, you are in a phase of much up-skilling and learning. It is never too late to pick new skills. Whatever you learn now will benefit you greatly in the long run hence stay open to experiencing new things and stepping out of your comfort zone. Reading, travelling, discussing various topics and exploring varied subjects will be highly favored during this period. Pursue your curiosity even if it leads to a change of plans. This is also an excellent period to take a step back from the usual hustle and bustle. Time to mediate and contemplate the larger philosophical questions of life.

Page of Pentacles |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this is largely going to be an emotional week. You will feel guided by sentiments and nostalgia. While it is nice to visit some aspects of your past, don’t allow it to imprison your overall thoughts and feelings. You are good enough in the present moment and it is time to embrace the future that awaits you. Your intuition will be strong during this period and you are asked to follow the messages from your spirit guides/higher-self. You will be highly ambitious when it comes to your career and may want to move ahead quickly, however, you are asked to exercise patience. It is also a good time to relax at home. Singles could meet someone special.

Six of Cups |

Cancer:

This week you are asked to embrace the flow of life and remain flexible. Try to enjoy the current moment and look at things from a broader perspective instead of getting anxious about finer details. Your focus shall be on love, relationships, companionships and emotional matters. You are going to immerse yourself in close connections. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing connections will see an improvement in their relationships. Beware of remaining indoors too much. Some of you need to check your spending patterns and manage your finances in a better fashion.

Ace of Cups |

Leo:

This week you shall be practical, analytical and critical. Try to maintain your calm and don’t let pride get in the way. You may feel like going back and reviewing your work or personal progress during a certain timeframe. Networking shall help you create more abundance. Those working in the ‘Sales’ function will be met with success. There shall be many opportunities to socialize and celebrate special events with your family and friends. Make sure to connect with people who bring joy and contentment. You have the power to manifest new things in your life. Use it wisely.

King of Swords |

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this may be an emotional week and you will need a lot of space to feel better about yourself. Some of you may have faced a difficult personal situation which may have led to heartbreak or confrontation. You are asked to trust the higher powers and be proud of the progress you may have made so far. At work, successful results await you. You will have a lot of opportunities to indulge and enjoy the finer things that life has to offer. You could treat yourself to the best of food, clothing, drinks and luxuries to improve your energy and mood.

King of Cups |

Libra:

This week you are asked to take inspired action. Some fears from your past maybe holding you back or causing discomfort. However, you are asked to think on your feet and take quick decisions. You are going to be creative and intuitive. People will be drawn to your charismatic persona. Love is on the cards for those who are seeking a new connection. Existing relationships will also see an improvement because of your emotional, mature and understanding approach. Don’t let your past hold you back from exploring new emotional connections.

Queen of Cups |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week you will seek balance and harmony in your life. It will come mostly through reflection and solitude. You may need some space away from the hustle and bustle to recharge your energy. It will also help you connect better with your intuition and pick up a new relaxing hobby. Some of you will be fearless and bold, especially when it comes to drawing boundaries with people around you. There shall be a need to save your money and curb unnecessary expenses. Singles could meet someone attractive and those in existing relationships will try to spice up their physical connection.

The Hermit |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you will get a taste of real abundance, especially financial abundance. Some of you can soon expect a promotion or raise which will allow you to purchase expensive items. Others may indulge in food, drinks, shopping and all the good things that life has to offer. Beware of becoming impatient and defensive. Stand by your ideas but don’t get argumentative without doing enough research or checks. Your emotions are going to run high, in your personal life. Hence, try to take a breather before jumping to conclusions.

Nine of Pentacles |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week you are going to be blessed with much clarity and determination. You want to have the freedom to do as your heart pleases. You will be eager to break through challenges and obstacles without fear. Beware of missing out on important details in your hurry to get things done. Your creative streak will bring you success, however, try to remain flexible. Some of your old projects/ hard-work will begin to show results. It is a good time to travel or purchase a new vehicle. Building a strong social network and connections will bring great results. In your personal relationships, you may have to keep your feelings better balanced. Trust the Universe this week as things are working in your favor.

Ace of Swords |

Aquarius:

This week your confidence is going to be back on track. You shall be creative, intuitive, bold, charismatic and full of passion. Look at it as a sort of re-birth. You may get a chance to lead people with your thoughts and ideas. Don’t shy away from showing off your talents, gifts and abilities as you will have many opportunities to do so. You are asked to channelize positivity by practicing gratitude. In your personal life, you shall be loving, caring and understanding towards those around you. The softer side of your personality shall be appreciated by close loved ones.

Queen of Cups |

Pisces:

This is going to be an emotionally difficult week, Dear Pisces. This energy is going to seem challenging and tricky to navigate. Some of you may keep looking into your past hurts. There could be a possible heart-break or health issue which could affect you. It is important to be gentle on yourself and the take time heal from any issues. You shall step into your power towards the end of the week by adopting a more balanced approach and intentionally creating a better outcome in your mind. Stay strong and face everything courageously.

Five of Cups |

Deck- White Sage Tarot