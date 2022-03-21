Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from March 21 to March 27, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 9 of Swords

You will deal with some mentally taxing energy. You are expected to release what does not serve you anymore because, there is a new beginning coming to you. This fresh start requires you to take risks and trust the universe that it will all work out for you in the end. Time to collaborate with your loved ones and to take their support during this period.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Ace of wands

You may have been feeling exhausted or about to give up on something because you waited for it to materialize since a long time. Hold on for a bit, as there is a blessing coming your way. There will be exciting and creative new beginnings. It is time for you to take action. You shall finally feel satisfied and content, especially towards the end of the week. Make sure to rest well during intervals.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 2 of Wands

You are required to take a decision and choose between two options. However, take time this week to wait and reflect before taking the final call. Your commitment to the choices will be tested. However, once you make the choice you will feel content and your life will start moving speedily in the appropriate direction. Do not be afraid to go on a path which is untested or new to you.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Justice

You are going to overthink some aspect of your life. Your mind will be full of ideas. There is a war between the head and the heart. Remember to keep the next five to ten years in mind before going forward with any project or decision. Take time to weigh the pros and cons and try to maintain a balanced perspective. Practice grounding and yoga to remain calm and stable.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 10 of Pentacles

This is going to be a very successful week! Enjoy this victorious period with your family and friends. There maybe a celebration in your midst. You should bask in the attention and appreciation coming your way. Seeds you have sown many months ago will bear fruit now. Your patience will finally be rewarded. Do not stop here. There is great energy to attract much larger opportunities and success.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

This is a powerful week for you Virgo! You shall be in your element. There is much victory and success coming your way. Financial matters will get resolved. You will reclaim your strength and confidence. You should accept all the appreciation coming your way. People may seek your advice. You will remain steady and calm even during difficulties. Make the most of this positive period.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Financial matters will be of importance this week. You may receive new financial opportunities in the form of a job, new project, a raise or promotion. You have to firmly believe that you are more than capable of handling additional responsibility. Invest in any prospects only for the long term during this period, may it be career or love. Any sudden and unexpected changes will turn out to be positive. Trust in the detours.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: 7 of Swords

Safeguard your possessions and personal belongings this week. Do not take people at face value. Read all the documents thoroughly before signing any contracts or agreements. There will be unexpected and sudden changes. If there are any losses, the Universe shall compensate for it in the long run. This is a good time for you to focus on your mental and physical health. You could opt for special healing programs.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: 10 of Cups

This shall be a very emotionally fulfilling week for you Sagittarius! Enjoy some time with your family and friends. There shall be a lot of love around you. People will find you attractive during this period. You will be full of confidence and creative spirit. Time to be bold and step out of your comfort zone. You are seeking independence and you shall attain it. Make the most of this auspicious week.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 3 of swords

You may have suffered from heart break recently. You shall feel vulnerable and your feelings may seem overwhelming. It is time to work through your fears and nurture yourself. This may require you to slow down and do things that make you feel happy. Even small things will make a big difference in enhancing your mood.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Do not hesitate to take a break from your routine to think and reflect. You will come up with ideas which will be better than the original plans. Home related matters will be of importance. You may also feel like staying at home, resting, cooking and enjoying some quality time by yourself or with a loved one. Be patient until next week, that’s when your confidence, strength and energy shall return.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

This is a highly auspicious period and make the most of it! You shall be surrounded by a loving energy. You can expect a romantic proposal. Good time to date or meet a special someone. You will be highly sensitive, intuitive, gentle and understanding this week. Do not be afraid of showing your true self to the world. Those in the creative field will benefit greatly from this period.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:00 AM IST