Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from March 13th, 2023 to March 19th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This could start off as an emotionally challenging week. Your mind may focus on problems instead of solutions and you may feel trapped by certain constraints in your situation. There is a need to take a look at your overall journey and appreciate how far you have come. This is the perfect opportunity to remind yourself that you are good enough. On a positive note, this week shall bring consistent financial rewards. Some of you may choose to spend more time at home. It is ok to take a break to clear your mind. Start the oncoming week on a fresh note and it will almost feel like a rebirth.

Five of Cups |

Taurus:

This week you shall come face to face with some discomforting truth. Some of you need to accept it, cut your losses and move on from this situation. Try to work through your feelings from an impassive and practical standpoint. Your clear thinking and logical perspective is going to help you a lot. The current period looks great for abundance, financial gains and promoting your talents and gifts. Those in the creative arts will see success. This period will also test your resilience and despite challenges you will be able to keep a brave face to show the world. Focus on your career and savor the rewards it shall bring for you, this week.

Ace of Swords |

Gemini:

This week you will have the opportunity to shine in your career. While you may continue to do your regular work, don’t be afraid of promoting your talents to the world. Your courageous and honest approach to life is also going to win hearts. Focus on using your communication skills and social network to your advantage. In your personal life, try to keep things light and fun. Bring love into an otherwise difficult situation and try to ease any awkward energy. Just go with the flow and avoid taking any decisions in your close relationships, at this time.

Judgement |

Cancer:

This is a good week for reflection and introspection. Some of you may retreat a little and prefer to spend time by yourself at regular intervals. Take some time out to plan your future and long term finances (esp. if you intend to make a big purchase). You are asked to stay receptive to new perspectives. This period promises a breakthrough in terms of getting solutions to long standing problems and moving ahead with firm decisions. Work shall be busy and will require focus and attention. There is a new romantic cycle beginning for some Cancerians. Existing romantic connections shall go through a refreshing transformation.

Eight of Pentacles |

Leo:

This week some unexpected changes could throw you off balance. You are going to experience some powerful transformations in many areas of your life. It is time to close some important chapters and move onto new and refreshing beginnings. Try to keep your confidence high, practice gratitude and focus on what is working for you. The equation in your close and personal relationships could also be confusing. You are asked to stand your ground and be firm in your approach towards dealing with close loved ones.

Wheel of Fortune |

Virgo:

Some Virgos are digging deep into their psyche and working on their inner shadow side. Difficult emotions could come to the surface, at this time. Some of you may feel tired from facing your demons. Remember, all this hard work towards creating a better emotional and spiritual world is going to pay off very soon. Your newly reformed self is going to be wild, courageous, carefree and full of hope. Personal relationships will also see a lot of improvement due to a complete shift in your approach to life. You should be proud of the emotional maturity, understanding and love you are showing at this time.

Nine of Wands |

Libra:

This is going to be a very emotionally satisfying week, Dear Libras. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing relationships are going to see immense positivity and love in their connections. Your home and family life will also be enjoyable. Some of you could celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Take a breather and do not try to rush things at this time. A slow and steady approach will help you in every area of your life. At work, make plans and focus on priority items first. Your self-confidence is going to get a boost and you will feel like you are reclaiming your power. Take some time off, if required, to make the most of this auspicious period.

Two of Cups |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this could be a breakthrough week in terms of executing tasks. You are going to move quickly and get work done without any delays. Some of you are taking risks and going ahead confidently because of your trust in the Universe. You are going to feel optimistic and carefree like a child. Past lessons are going to help you during this period and make sure to use it to your advantage. Some of you could look forward to getting some renovations or repairs done in your home. There shall be a new and positive beginning in your personal life. Make the most of this auspicious period.

Eight of Wands |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are asked to focus on your mental and physical health. You may have to release old toxic patterns which you are holding onto. Trust that all is going to be well, even if it means letting go of habits and things that are not good for your overall well-being. Keep a tab on your spending. Take some time off in solitude to reflect and connect with your spiritual side. This is an excellent period to open up your heart to give and receive immense unconditional love. You must firmly believe that you deserve all the love the world has to offer you and some more.

The Devil |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week you may have to handle multiple responsibilities. This could be at your workplace and at home. You should be proud of the burdens you are able to carry but it is time to draw firm and healthy boundaries with people in your life. Some of you are looking for a refreshing change in your life but you are advised to do thorough research before taking the leap of faith. An informed decision will benefit you greatly. Till then stick to what you know works best and continue on your current path. Your home life may require special attention. Some of you may need to initiate repairs or renovation at your home.

Four of Wands |

Aquarius:

This week you may feel a sense of lack especially when it comes to financial support in your life. You are soon to be blessed with financial abundance but you are not able to see it just yet. Try to maintain your calm and peace of mind. Spending time outdoors and in nature will make you feel comforted. This is an excellent period for your personal life. The focus is going to turn to love and romance. Singles could meet someone special who will sweep you off your feet. You could also propose to someone special in your life.

Five of Pentacles |

Pisces:

This week you may have a new beginning when it comes to your career and finances. You will gain excellent momentum at starting fresh projects at your workplace. You are required to take special care of your mental and physical health. Some of you could come out of a health issue or start a new health regime which will show good results. You are asked to pick up a new creative hobby or engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself. When it comes to your personal life, it is time to forgive someone who may have hurt you in the recent past.

Ace of Swords |

Deck- White Sage Tarot