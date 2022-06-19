Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from June 20 to June 26, 2022 for all zodiac signs

File

Aries: Tarot Card: The Hermit

This is a week to slow down and wait for some important decision to be made. There may-be a contract, lawsuit, or decision pending through authority figures which will have a major impact on you. You and your loved ones are safe. Trust this process of change. This period is about waiting and not making any big moves. Enjoy the pleasures of life till things pick up.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

You have strong passionate energy supporting you this week. There shall be positive new beginnings in multiple areas of your life. Creative ideas and inspiration will flow to you naturally. Singles could meet someone special, attractive and exciting. Those in existing relationships will see an improvement in physical intimacy. You may seek travel and independence. Time to clear out the clutter from your homes.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Time to slow down the pace of activities. You may feel restless, however, take good rest and care for you mental and physical health. Resting and relaxing will help you release all the pent up negative energy. Spend quality time with your family. This is a favourable period for those looking for a new job or financial opportunity. Consider up-skilling and learning new things to add more value to your career.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Six of Cups

You are going to be preoccupied by a lot of thoughts and feelings. This is an emotional week which will be spent processing your watery sensitive side. You may keep your distance from people and want to spend time in solitude. Cancerians sometimes need such periods to recharge and reclaim their power. With birthday season coming soon, this maybe exactly what you need. You are in sync with the Universe and are allowing each aspect to unfold as per divine timing.

Leo: Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Your work/career aspects look stellar this week, Leos. You will have absolute clarity of the direction and activities to be undertaken to hit your goals. You could be asked to take up a leadership position. As a big-hearted Leo, you shall be more than glad to lead and direct others. There is much abundance to be channelized this week. Even love is on the cards for most Leos. Make the most of this confident period.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Judgment

You shall have major epiphanies and awakenings, Virgo. You will need time to process and adjust to the changes in solitude, at the beginning to of the week. Towards the end of the week you will reclaim your power and start executing your plans without any delay. Do not rush headfirst into your tasks. It will help you to plan things strategically.

Libra: Tarot Card: Three of Swords

You may hear some news which could prove to be disappointing. This could be especially true when it comes to love or your personal life. Your confidence and self-esteem may take a beating. Do not let this bog you down as you are asked to look at the big picture. Your friends will be very supportive during this period. It is important that you divert your mind with some fun activities.



Scorpio: Tarot Card : The Hierophant

You are very close to achieving some milestones. However, you could face some delays and challenges on the way. Some authority figures could prove to be difficult during this period. The strategy will be to wait, observe and understand the expectations from these authority figures and act on it accordingly. Pay special attention to your finances.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

The energy of Ten of Wands continues this week. There are major transformations happening in your life and you are asked to show courage while facing them. Your mind may push you into thinking in a pessimistic manner. There could be a passionate new beginning in love. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing relationships will see an improvement in physical intimacy.



Capricorn: Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

You will be highly ambitious this week. Excellent time to plan out long term finances. Travel and related activities are favourable during this period. You will take the lead in many circumstances and shall push for action and results. Luck is on your side and your confidence will soar to new heights. Make the most of this energy.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: The Chariot

You are going to be in charge of managing multiple activities and you shall be successful at it. You will be able to balance opposing forces. This is a great period for those wanting to travel. Home and family will be of importance and this area will need proper focus and planning. There is stability, however, you need to take care of the finer details. You shall feel particularly confident this week and your talents will shine before others. The lesson you will channelize is that of ‘remaining calm in the eye of the storm’.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

This is a good week for your career and finances. Those looking for new work or projects will hear positive news. This is the perfect time to learn something new and invest time and effort in your career. You may be required to take important decisions, however, release your fears, do not let it become an obstacle. Channelize self-love and let go off of decisions which did not work out in the past.

Deck- White Sage Tarot