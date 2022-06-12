Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from June 13 to June 19, 2022 for all zodiac signs

File

Aries: Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Do not become impatient and dwell on the past. You have excellent energy supporting you this week. However, you may choose to doubt the potential your current situation holds. This may become an emotionally challenging week, if you make it so. Remember that spirit has your back and you are good enough to see the success you desire. Leave the details of the unfolding of your desires to the Universe.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Five of Swords

This is a week to manage your level of irritation with those around you. There is a possibility of losing your temper and saying things which you don’t mean. You will be full of inspiration, energy and impatience. You want things to speed up. Luck is on your side, hence, stay calm and watch as things fall into place.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Six of Cups

You will feel emotional and will have the desire to connect with people. This is a good time to invest in your close relations, revisit memories from your past and experience the same joy that you felt as a child. Be vulnerable and express your emotions freely. It will not make you weak, instead it will improve your relationships. You will reclaim your power in life through love.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Two of Wands

This week luck in on your side when it comes to love and relationships. Singles may meet someone special. Those in existing relationships could reignite the spark of love and romance in their lives. Accept and express your feelings in close relationships. When it comes to work, watch your words as you may become impatient and demanding. You shall channelize fearless and bold energy at work.

Leo: Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Dear Leos, this week stick to the basics and play by the rulebook. Look at the big picture and start making plans for the next five to ten years. You will be able to balance most aspects of your life in a better fashion. Find something that you are ‘Grateful’ about having in your life. It is time to get rest, catch up on some sleep and TV series.

Virgo: Tarot Card: The Lovers

This is a week meant for taking important decisions. Do not let emotions come in the way of your decision-making process. You are required to draw a practical plan and weigh your options basis pure intellect and logic. Your Spirit Guides will support you every step of the way. This period is also favourable for those who are dating or looking for a romantic partner. You can spice things up in your existing relationships.

Libra: Tarot Card: Page of Swords

You will be brimming with energy, curiosity and restless mental chatter. Your communication skills will be noticeably enhanced. Beware of becoming too cold, logical and practical in your approach. You are urged to bring in some human touch and emotions when dealing with others, especially in the matters of personal relationships and love. Meditate a little to balance out the restless energy. Spirit Guides will support you during this period.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Time to focus your energy on creating a stable foundation in your work and career. Some of you will be presented with new opportunities which will turn out to be financially fruitful. This is a good period to create financial and material abundance. What could block your path is Self- Doubt. There is a lot of healing you need to bring to yourself in this area. Be gentle with yourself.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Time to let go off of all the burdens and start a new exciting journey. Be bold, take a risk and be fearless. Clean up all the residual energy which could hold you back from moving on in life. Do not despair as you have very strong fire energy supporting and urging you to take action. Go back to doing things which bring you child-like joy and happiness.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Two of Cups

There shall be an awakening of love and gratitude in your heart this week. Time to wake up from your slumber and accept powerful positive changes to your life, especially in your family, home and financial stability. If there were blocks in these areas, they will be cleared to make way for a stable future. There is much love and abundance surrounding you, plenty reasons to be grateful.

Aquarius: Tarot Card : Temperance

You may experience a rebirth of sorts. This period may make you feel like a butterfly freshly out of its cocoon. You may have undergone much healing and transformation. Now is the time to set healthy boundaries and put a plan in place before starting something new. Luck is on your side, make the most of this opportune week.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Two of Swords

This may turn out to be a rather difficult week, Dear Pisces. You may observe some sudden changes which could pose as a challenge during a decision-making process. Some of you may have an ailing elder in the family who may need special care and attention. Make sure you give yourself love and remind yourself of your worth. An Earth sign (i.e Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn), an emotionally mature male family member or friend will turn out to be supportive during this period.

Deck- White Sage Tarot