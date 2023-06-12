Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from June 12th, 2023 to June 18th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week you will start seeing changes occurring in your life. Any past blocks and hurdles will fall away one by one. Things will pick up pace and you will try your best to maintain control over most aspects of your life. There is a need to work as a team with other people without bossing over them. Take one step at a time instead of rushing your progress. Stay rooted and grounded in your approach. Avoid getting carried away with each thought and idea. Finances are going to be on your mind and you will have an opportunity to build your abundance during this period. Surrender some things to divine timing and try to lighten the mood. Working with plants, soil, fruits and vegetables will bring joy. Your personal life shall be fulfilling.

Three of Pentacles |

Taurus:

This week you may get a reality check which may cause emotional turmoil. Some of you may feel a little left out. This may especially be pertaining to your professional life. You are asked to wait for all the answers. Not all is lost. You will have all that it takes to break through numerous obstacles and barriers. Focus on what can be salvaged and reawakened. Try to stay rooted to your beliefs and don’t get swayed easily. Unleash your confident side. Be fearless and bold in your approach. If you are feeling a financial pinch, remember this is just a phase and endless miracles can occur if you push a little. Savings are necessary and shall help you going forward. Travel shall be favorable.

The Chariot |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this could be an emotionally difficult week. Stay vigilant and assess any situation properly before going ahead. Don’t fall for sweet words or schemes that seem too good to be true. Some of you may decide to separate from connections that are no longer serving your greater good. After an ending, there could in-fact be an opportunity to start something new. Follow the voice of your heart and remember that none of your experiences are wasted. Divert your energies to your work. Invoke your creativity and passion in this area of your life. Your ambition and drive will help you get rid of any existing blocks.

Three of Swords |

Cancer:

It is time to take risks and to start things on a fresh note. You will be full of passion, energy and optimism to begin new projects. You can afford to make a few mistakes during this period. Beware of getting lost and confused in your haste to get things kick-started. There shall be a need to meticulously review and reflect on things before firing off. Try to lay a solid foundation such that your ideas don’t look good only on the drawing board. In your personal life, you may refuse to address some existing issues. Know that you are loved and have faith in your capability to offer that love in return. Be confident in your approach with loved ones.

Page of Wands |

Leo:

This is a positive and abundant week where your sleeping luck is going to be awakened. Divine timing is working in your favor. Focus and make plans but don’t forget to take a leap of faith. It is going to be a busy period full of communication. Exchange of ideas and team-work shall be necessary. However, make sure that you do not waste your energy behind unnecessary social interactions. Minor arguments or disagreements are possible. Hence, keep your temper in check. In your personal life, you are going to ensure the safety and comfort of your loved ones. You shall be loving, caring and emotionally mature in your relationships.

The Empress |

Virgo:

This may seem like an emotionally difficult week. You could decide to keep a lot of your feelings to yourself. You have already ended some tough cycles. However, some of you may be struggling with unforeseen changes and self-sufficiency. You shall be blessed with great ideas during this period. Focus on bringing those ideas to life. Take action inspired by your work and passions. Channelize your analytical and practical side at your work-place. Keep a sharp mind. Some of you will have the opportunity to start some projects or work on a fresh note.

Three of Swords |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week you need to pay special attention to your mental and physical well-being. A lot of sleep and rest shall be necessary. Avoid being impatient in your approach. You will have a chance to start something new and it shall almost feel like a rebirth. Think out of the box and try to be vocal about your opinions and ideas. There could be a celebration in your social-circle. A long standing personal issue is going to come to a conclusion. Your luck is going to help you resolve relationship issues. Practice gratitude and let this period of confusion and indecision pass.

Ten of Swords |

Scorpio:

This week entails a celebration and coming together of people who matter to you. It’s a good time to socialize and meet people. Some of you will get to dress up, wear fine jewelry and luxurious clothing. Spirit has your back during this period and you will get to see your own growth and reap rewards of your hard work. While you are busy with social gatherings, don’t forget to pay attention to things that matter. Focus on your health and overall well-being. There is a need to improve your dietary habits and take care of your stomach/gut health. In your close relationships, don’t take things at face value. Dig deeper. Some of you could meet a new romantic partner, especially through your social circle.

The Lovers |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to channelize a rather emotional energy. You will be loving, caring and your heart shall be open to giving and receiving love. A wish fulfilment could occur during this period. Be loyal to your own spiritual and higher self. Your intuition is going to be particularly strong and you are asked to make the best use of this gift. It shall bring a lot of clarity into your life. Let go of things that no longer serve you. Some of you could deal with a strong authority figure or an individual who will influence your decisions. Take time to retreat, recharge and engage in a hobby that brings you peace.

Queen of Cups |

Capricorn:

This week is about power and authority. You will shine at work and people will notice your leadership skills. It is a good time to take charge and go after your career and financial goals. Spirit/Universe/God shall guide you in your professional journey. You will have an opportunity to create much abundance. In your personal life, there is a need to slow down, contemplate and meditating. Try to find the right balance between your needs and the needs of others. It may not give you all the answers right now but you may be required to negotiate and find the middle ground with people. Your commitment towards your relationships could be tested. However, you are asked to stick with those you love.

Temperance |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, it seems like you have been digging deep and getting to the bottom of things. Wait till you receive important information. It is going to help you look at the bigger picture. You shall be in a mood to take major risks. You will no longer fear changes and consequences. You will feel calm when going ahead with things you have not done before. Your sense of independence and self-love shall have an upper hand over everything else. Your personal life is looking stable and secure. Your home can bring you much happiness. Try to bring a gentle touch in your interactions with people.

The Fool |

Pisces:

This week shall be about decisions and actions. Your clarity of thought will be on point. You may have been waiting since a while to take these decisions. However, you will now take matters into your own hands and cut out any confusion. Clear answers and decisions are going to remove blocks from your path and it will help you plan ahead in a meticulous manner. You wish to dream big during this period and your ability to execute things can bring much success. Some of you may sign a new financial contract or a legal matter is going to come to a closure. It is time to unveil and reveal your gifts and talents. Be confident in expressing yourself in the matters of love. There could be positive new beginnings in your romantic life.

Justice |

Deck- White Sage Tarot