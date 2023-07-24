Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from July 24th, 2023 to Jul 30th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this is going to be a very emotional week and you are going to be more sensitive than usual. You are asked to channelize your creative, loving, caring, understanding and mature side. This period brings a lot of emotional healing in your relationships. Your bonds with people close to you are going to get stronger. You will bring love and light to your relationships. You are asked to be patient. Take it a little easy and relax. Try to find the right balance between your work and personal life. Singles could meet someone special. Your romantic connections will grow and improve. It is a good time to propose to a long-term partner or express your true feelings to someone.

Two of Cups |

Taurus:

This week is going to bring a surge of positive energy into your life. You are entering a new chapter which is going to make you feel confident and bold. You are finally going to see the truth. It is time to step out of your comfort zone and be open to change. There is wish-fulfilment in the cards. Find time to reflect and be grateful for everything that life has offered to you up until now. You are asked to pay special attention to your mental and physical health. Some of you need to start a new exercise routine or make adjustments to your existing routine. Your personal and family life is going to be happy and content. Try to maintain your work-life balance and spend quality time with your loved ones. Some of you may have to take some practical decisions in your home.

Nine of Cups |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week you are stepping into your power. There is much potential for happiness and success. Keep exploring, experimenting, learning, traveling and trying new things. The more you expand your horizons the better it shall be for you. This period brings a lot of intellectual capability but this same capability could turn into a challenge and make you overthink. Try to keep a clear mind and avoid spending time alone by yourself to over process a particular situation. Pay attention to your health and do not ignore any issues. Those waiting for a diagnosis will get important information and there is healing on the cards for you. Your relationship with your partner will steadily improve and your chemistry will be heightened.

The Sun |

Cancer:

This week brings a strong work energy to the fore. You are reclaiming your power and establishing yourself as an important figure at your workplace. There is much work needed to set the foundation of something and it may seem challenging at first. Some of you need to learn new skills to achieve success at work. Finances and related matters shall also occupy your time. Try to embrace the flow of life and adjust your approach depending on a given situation. Planning things is good but execution shall be key during this period. Some of you may be in two minds about walking away from a situation. There is a new romantic cycle starting for some Cancerians.

Three of Wands |

Leo:

This week is about drawing clear boundaries and taking important decisions. Stand your ground and stick to your values and ideals. Know your worth and accept nothing less. Take charge of your life, take a risk, don’t fixate on the outcome and just focus on heading in a new direction that resonates with you. You will feel an immense sense of freedom and joy from sticking to your vision instead of following what other people have to say. You do not need anyone’s validation during this period. Singles could meet someone special and you may decide to move ahead with this connection quickly. Your personal life is going to be joyous and content. Make the most of all the happiness coming from your personal life. Those planning to expand their family need to build a firm foundation to their future, to create more security and grow roots in their existing or new place.

Ace of Cups |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, you are still dealing with tremendous changes. Endings and new beginnings. One positive aspect is that some of you have already worked on your fears and there is more confidence in your ability to handle change. You will be hopeful and optimistic in your approach to building a new life for yourself. It is a good time to buy a new home or to make changes to your existing living situation. Try to be patient at work. Your hard work is going to start showing positive results slowly and steadily. A new healthy exercise regime will benefit you during this period. Travel is favorable. Your close relationships are going to bring much happiness and joy into your life. Some of you could be invited to a party or celebration. Make the most of all the love that is present in your personal life.

The Tower |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week your focus is going to be on work and finances. Avoid taking any major decisions in either of these areas for the time being as your mind may not be clear and you may need more details to take a firm decision. Some of you need to move in a brand new direction or make changes to your existing plans to achieve more success. Stay open to initiating changes and don’t commit to something without working out all the details. Learn from your past and avoid making the same mistakes. Take time to breathe out and take a break whenever required. Team-work shall bring you success and recognition during this period. Try to work with people who have varied skill sets. Your personal life is going to bring you much happiness and contentment.

Two of Pentacles |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, it is time to go wild! This is going to be an intense phase which is going to bring changes and busyness in equal measures. Things that were stuck will suddenly decide to move ahead. Don’t be afraid of taking quick decisions. You will have the opportunity to build a firm foundation in a certain area of your life. Travel is highly favorable at this time. In your personal life, the energy is going to be more calm and collected. You are going to deal with things in an emotionally mature and understanding manner. Your relationships will improve and bring a heightened sense of happiness and joy in your life. Your intuition is going to be particularly strong. Pay attention to what it is trying to convey to you.

Death |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a lot of clarity which will help you move ahead at full speed. Sweet results await as you break through challenges. Your sense of self will be strong and don’t forget to take care of your own needs first. At work, pay attention to details and take steps to communicate your ideas effectively. Travel shall be highly favorable, especially for work. In your personal life, you are going to be more emotional than usual. The energy supporting you is going to be mature, understanding, loving and very caring. Your close relationships will greatly improve and bring you much needed happiness and joy. Romantic partnerships will also be highly fulfilling. There shall be love all around you. This is going to be an emotionally healing period. Some of you will be able to let go of a lot of past hurt and trauma from your past.

Queen of Cups |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, it is time to open up to receive blessings that the Universe/Divine energy has to offer you. Try to keep a fun, joyous, open and flexible approach this week. It is ok to be independent, but this period shall bring back many close connections. It is time to enjoy the good things in life with your family and friends. There could be a wedding, party or any other celebration which can bring together a lot of people. Make sure to reach out to your old friends. A new romantic cycle could begin for some of you. Existing relationships will go through a very positive transformation. There shall be much love in your midst. Make the most out of all the auspicious energy in your personal life. At work, your knowledge and experience shall turn out to be very helpful. Try to look at the bigger picture and start planning your long term career moves.

Eight of Swords |

Aquarius:

This week brings an awakening of your actual potential and power. You will observe a lot of growth and rewards in the coming days. The energy supporting you during this period is confident, strong, creative, energetic yet grounded. Be fearless and bold in your pursuits. Your finances are also going to look up. It is time to be proud of whatever you have achieved. Dig deep into things but don’t aim for perfection. Your personal relationships are going to improve substantially. You will move away from drama into calmer and more serene waters. Your close connections will bring much joy and happiness into your life. Make the most of this auspicious period.

Judgement |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week brings tremendous changes. Some of these could be shocking and surprising. Think things through, but it would be best to embrace all the changes without hesitation. Try to look at the bigger picture and unleash your confident and wild side. You will be compelled to leave behind a few things and transition to a brighter and more abundant future. This new energy shall make you more financially secure and independent. Self-love and acceptance shall be your key to success. You are going to be more sensitive than usual in your personal life. The advice here would be to temper your emotions and expectations. Overall, your life will come back into balance soon.

The Empress |

Deck- White Sage Tarot

