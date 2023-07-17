Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from July 17th, 2023 to Jul 23rd, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this is going to be an emotionally satisfying yet overwhelming week. In a good way ti is going to be an intense period. There is a lot of wish fulfillment and happiness in the cards for your personal life. Unleash your kindest and most loving self. However, learn to draw healthy boundaries even with the people closest to you. You will be highly ambitious and charismatic best at your workplace. Your energy will be bold and achievement oriented. Make sure that you don’t stress yourself out too much. Your sleep shall get impacted by constant thinking and worry. Enjoy all the success but try to bring a sense of calmness to your spirit. Don’t be in a hurry to bring everything into your life all at once.

Nine of Cups |

Taurus:

This week you are going to be more emotional than your usual self. You shall be loving, caring, understanding and mature in your approach with people in your life. Your intuition is going to be strong and you are asked to follow your gut instincts. This is an excellent time to work on your fears and be courageous in facing them. This period also brings financial stability and abundance. Let spirit/divine energy guide you on the path to more financial fulfillment and that can happen through practicing gratitude. At work, you are asked to exchange ideas and work with people from diverse backgrounds. When it comes to your romantic partnerships, you will feel intense chemistry with your partner. Express your wants and needs without hesitation.

Nine of Pentacles |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, it is time to step into your power this week. Take risks, let your talents and gifts shine. You can make seemingly impossible things possible. Trust the Universe that you will grow and thrive. Stop accepting things that are done in half measures or half-heartedly. Remember that you deserve the best. Know your worth and aim for the big prize. You are going to going to get a lot of clarity in your home and personal matters. There could be new emotional beginnings for some of you. Use your kind, gentle, and emotional side to deal with people in your life. Alliances in your work and personal life will be success and bring great results. Overall, this is a very abundant period, make the most of it.

Six of Pentacles |

Cancer:

This is going to be a very busy week full of calls, texts, meetings and messages. You will have to tackle multiple responsibilities and people. Speak your mind clearly and firmly. It is time to defend your values and opinions. You are required to keep a clear vision of your future and take some important decisions basis the same. Trust the Universe. You are approaching the end of a tough cycle. Try to maintain a positive attitude towards your finances. Avoid taking any hasty decisions. Invest and save carefully during this period. Long-term investments shall yield the best results. Activities such as gardening or practicing yoga will help you channelize peaceful energy amongst all the chaos around you.

Seven of Wands |

Leo:

Dear Leos, you are gaining clarity. You may have been waiting to take some risks and take steps forward. This week you can finally drop your shields and leave your past behind. Don’t let anything hold you back. Your communication skills and overall energy levels will help you execute many tasks. Your recent past has helped you develop patience and transform into a much more beautiful person on the inside and out. It is time for you to start building yourself back to high standards of achievement. Your personal life may cause some stress or come in the way of your sleep. Make sure you watch your speech. Avoid saying anything that you may regret later. Some of you may walk away from people who are not resonating with your energy anymore.

Page of Swords |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, get ready to embrace new changes. Most of these may not be in your control. Be flexible, take a risk and think of taking a different path from your original plan, if necessary. Something that was stuck for a long time will finally start to move. Be courageous and try to embrace a more peaceful energy among all the chaos. Focus on the positives. Watch your words. This is an excellent period to start channelizing your spiritual side. Money and abundance is coming your way. Your finances are looking stable. There could be a new romantic interest entering your life. Singles could meet someone special. Relationships are going to be on your mind. Chemistry with existing partners could grow and improve.

The Fool |

Libra:

This week is bringing a reality check which may cause some emotional distress. All is not lost. Something that was hidden is bound to be revealed and there are some positives to it. In fact, someone of you may feel relieved and there could be a sense of freedom from finally getting to know something. Honor your feelings but have trust in the Universe. Your communication skills are going to be excellent during this period. Use them to your advantage to put your ideas across confidently. Some of you will get an opportunity to build long term wealth through consistency and a solid plan. Try to channelize more healing and balance in your close relationships. Especially, your romantic connections.

Five of Cups |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, some of you may be afraid of taking a decision out of fear of getting hurt. It is time for you to reflect on your priorities and take a step towards doing something that maybe hard but necessary. Your sense of self, health, vitality, joy and light will return once you follow the path meant for you highest good. Self-acceptance and self-love shall be an important theme during this period. There is huge amounts of emotional, mental and physical healing waiting to happen in your life. Great results lay ahead. Travel shall be favored during this period. Make sure to get enough rest and sleep to battle any feeling of tiredness or fatigue that may set in. It will also help you connect with your intuition and get better answers from the divine.

Two of Swords |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are stepping into a lot of abundance. However, your need for things to move swiftly and your impatience will cause you some stress. Track down your fears. You need to remind yourself that there is excellent energy supporting you during this period and it will help you in every way. Step-up and take the lead at your workplace. Your experience and knowledge is going to help you. Don’t be afraid of showcasing your abilities. Some of you may start new projects and it will require a lot of hard work. Work shall be busy yet fulfilling. Your finances are looking strong. You are going to build long term wealth at this time. Your home and family life is looking happy and stable. Some of you may be a little distracted by work, responsibilities or other thoughts. Try to be more present in the moment with your loved ones.

Nine of Swords |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, it is time for you to recognize your own worth and cut things out of your life which no longer serve you. This could be a person, habit or place. You already know the answers. Be brave and honest with yourself. Accept the truth, do what is necessary and for your highest good. At work, take the lead and channelize a strong and bold energy. This is an excellent period for exchange of ideas and working with a different bunch of people. Work and a sense of busyness may keep you content and satisfied. Your personal life requires you to be very calm and mature in your approach. Connect with divine energy through meditation and contemplation to tackle your close relationships in a better fashion.

Queen of Wands |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week brings tonnes of healing into your life. You could also hear some positive news which will bring immense clarity to your life. Cut out any indecision through trust in your own judgment. This period asks you to listen to what your inner self in trying to tell you. At work, you are going to be ambitious and determined to achieve. You will have the ability to shine and people will take notice. Manifest your dreams and journey through setting the right intentions. You are asked to bring a gentle touch into your personal life. Channelize a more sensitive, caring, romantic and soft energy. Luck is on your side, make the most of it!

The Star |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week brings a lot of love and healing. Keep your heart open. Embrace the energy of peace and contentment. Some of you need to end an old chapter which is creating indecision in your life. Finances are looking good and strong. Some of you may decide to spend your money and indulge. There is a chance to feel more confident about yourself. Especially, in your appearance, clothes, self-image and the overall way you present yourself to the world. Your personal relationships are going to thrive and bring much happiness. Singles could meet someone special. Allow yourself to get to know someone before developing strong feelings for them. This is an abundant and fulfilling period. Make the most of it.

Ace of Cups |

Deck- White Sage Tarot

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)