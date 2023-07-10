Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from July 10th, 2023 to Jul 16th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week you may feel like you are handling unproductive tasks which may not lead to actual answers or results. Although discomforting, you will be able to overcome any obstacles by taking swift and inspired action. However, just know when it is time to disengage and sometimes stay away, deliberately. It is ok to take a conscious decision to cut off from drama. Financial prosperity is on the cards for you, soon. In your personal life, track down your fears and insecurities. You are going to be more emotional than usual. It is an excellent period for romantic and other close relationships. You will use an understanding, caring, mature and loving approach. Singles could meet someone special. Take care of your precious belongings.

Two of Cups |

Taurus:

This week brings a surge of energy and potential. Your experience, expertise and leadership skills shall be noticed. You will have the ability to break through many challenges. However, there could be a need to cool down your emotions a little. Avoid getting carried away by your temper. Wait for important information to be delivered to you before jumping into taking decisions. Meditation and contemplation shall help you tame this excess energy. Sometimes it is ok to let things develop and take root organically instead of constantly taking action. There is much abundance coming into your life. Travel shall be favorable. Set healthy boundaries in your personal relationships.

The Emperor |

Gemini:

It is time to invite change into your life instead of being afraid of it. You will have the strength to let go of things which have been a toxic or unhealthy pattern. Life will give you an opportunity to choose a new path for yourself which will be more emotionally fulfilling. Honor your feelings, trust your inner knowing and follow it. There is much healing waiting to happen. Don’t scare yourself with the next 40 steps. All you need is that one next step in the right direction. Know your worth and don’t let your past hold you back. Keep away things or people who no longer resonate. Understand the difference between sweet talk and genuine concern from people. Don’t take things at face value. Keep your valuables and belongings safe.

Death |

Cancer:

This week brings abundance and emotional fulfilment. Expect clarity and powerful changes through understanding your own desires. Don’t walk away from your needs and expectations because you can have it all during this period. At work, some of you may contemplate new moves, as your current situation may start to become more stagnant. Your passion for life shall be slowly ignited but this is not the week for action and execution. It is more about waiting back and letting things unfold. Some of you may choose to focus more on your personal life. Overall, your relationships are going to improve and thrive. You are going to be loving, caring and emotionally mature in your approach. There shall be much contentment in spending time at home with your family. Your romantic relationships and partnerships shall bring immense happiness into your life. This is also a favorable period to think of expanding your family.

Ten of Cups |

Leo:

Dear Leos, your current plans may not be working to the fullest in your favor. It is time to shift your perception and probably take a detour or adjust your strategies. Don’t be in a hurry to execute things. While it is ok to seek independence, this period calls for collaboration and team-work. You will be able to get to your goals faster whilst working with other people. Your finances are looking solid and stable. You will have better clarity when it comes to investments and savings. Spend more time at home with your family and connect with them. Even if you do not express yourself fully, your loving, caring and emotionally mature approach will help you bring much happiness in your personal relationships.

Knight of Wands |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, it is time to let your fears dissolve. Take charge of your destiny. Channelize the leader inside you to be fearless and bold. Don’t hold yourself back any longer. Your strength of character will help you push and succeed. Understand that the worst is over. You will thrive amidst change and challenges. There is luck on your side. Nothing will be able to stop you from achieving your goals. Stability may bore you. Going forward you have to try and find the right balance between thrill and stability. Beware of your need to seek drama. In your personal life, try to understand other’s perspective. Avoid getting defensive with your views.

Death |

Libra:

This week brings searing clarity of thought. Your old ideas, perceptions, plans may collapse due to a sudden realization. Let go of the burden of responsibilities that you are carrying and see if you can cut some things out to make your life more efficient. Trust that all will be well. You will feel empowered by knowledge/information/experience and it is time for you to use it to your advantage. Don’t seek comfort in your past accomplishments. Look at the long term view, especially when it comes to building your financial stability. You will have to focus on saving more. Pay more attention to your mental and physical healing. Try to bring a gentler and more compassionate approach in your personal life.

The Tower |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, it seems like you may have been holding back your feelings due to undue fears. This week shall push you to open your heart and throat chakra to speak your truth. Know your worth and ask for what you genuinely desire. Say ‘No’ to anything that is not resonating with your wellbeing. Use a calm and diplomatic approach when communicating. At work, channelize a logical, practical and straight forward energy. There is much financial prosperity waiting, if you have been feeling a crunch lately. Take time to nurture yourself and focus on your wellbeing. Your needs matter and you need to take measures to care for yourself. It is ok to take a break from making your relationships more important than yourself.

Four of Pentacles |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to receive a lot of ideas and inspiration. It will enable you to plan things for yourself. However, wait before executing things as you are still in the ideation phase. You will have much better clarity soon. You are asked to be patient. It is important for you to take care of your needs during this period. Sleep may be disturbed hence you may have to use calming techniques to sooth yourself. Rest and relaxation is a must for you. Some of you may have to wait to receive money from a certain source. Try to save as much money as possible. Your personal life may need more time to improve. However, don’t give up hope.

Three of Wands |

Capricorn:

This week you will experience a surge of energy and vitality to the extent that it may not let you sleep properly. Be fearless and stand strong. It is time for you to step up and take the lead. You are going to be very ambitious and you will shine at your workplace. Your charisma will attract many people to you. Beware of stressing yourself out completely in a hurry to get to your goals. Your impatience could become your enemy. Find the right balance and try to get as much restful sleep as possible. There could be many changes in your home, family and overall personal life. Take it in your stride and allow things to settle naturally. Singles could meet someone special and attractive.

Page of Wands |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week try to break free from your own rigid thoughts and approach. You maybe restricting your own growth by sticking to the book or not opening yourself up to embrace changes. Take time to reflect but don’t freeze into inaction. Release your blocks by taking decisive action and going for a fresh start. Some of you may feel lonely or unsupported. You may have isolated yourself in some ways. Try to take baby steps in becoming more sensitive to your own needs and those of other’s. It is ok to reach out asking for care and support. Collaborate and work together to get better results. Your experience may benefit those around you. Pay special attention to your mental and physical health. Try not to avoid or hide any aches and pains.

Eight of Swords |

Pisces:

This week you will have to work hard to build a solid foundation to your future. It may seem like a busy period. You may have to work under the supervision and guidance of an authority figure or follow major rules and regulations. Learn to speak your mind confidently in any situation. Some of you may be looking for a new financial beginning.

It is time to pay attention to your finances. Save and build your wealth over a period of time. Avoid any quick measures to earn money. In your personal life, try to forgive some people. Follow the voice of your soul and push through your insecurities. Bring love into any situation but don’t let it hold you back from doing what is needed.

Two of Pentacles |

Deck- White Sage Tarot