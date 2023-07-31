Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 31st, 2023 To Aug 6th, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this is going to be a highly spiritual and intuitive period. You are asked to connect with your inner-self and follow the messages from the Divine and Universe. You could get more emotional than usual. Some of you may decide to spend more time by yourself in a peaceful and quiet space. However, try not to isolate yourself too much to the point of feeling lovely. Reach out for help and support. Try not to overthink or go into victim mode. There is a need to learn from your past and focus your energy on building your career and financial wealth. Savings are going to be a must during this period. Be courageous in speaking your mind and be real. Draw boundaries wherever necessary.

The High Priestess

Taurus:

This week brings stability and celebrations. Be prepared to socialize and meet several people. You will be able to connect with old friends, family and acquaintances. Some of you may decide to deepen an existing romantic connection. Others may decide to marry or commit to an existing partner. Your close relationship with your partner will improve and your physical chemistry will grow stronger. Try to remain open to giving and receiving love during this period. Work, especially, team work shall be favorable. You will start seeing positive results of all the hard work you have done in the past. Those in leadership position will do well. Try to remain humble in your words and actions. Practice gratitude.

Four of Wands

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week brings a powerful surge of energy and vitality. Your creativity, leadership skills, optimism and confidence shall be on the rise. Some of your ideas are going to bring miraculous results, if executed well in the near future. You are going to be primed to take action and execute. Beware of getting too impatient. Be compassionate and humble in your speech with those around you. Some of you may decide to mentor others or you may find a mentor who will help and guide you on your path. There could be a positive resolution to an issue in your personal life. Your home may need more care, attention or renovation. Relationship with your significant other is going to grow stable and your romantic chemistry will heighten. Take time to establish a great connection with your partner.

The Lovers

Cancer:

This week brings the energy to execute many tasks and activities. It is time to learn something new, travel, explore and experiment. Allow your confidence to grow and thrive. You could start new projects which will require hard work and meticulous attention. Some of you need to make changes to your financial investments and take things into careful consideration while initiating those changes. The advice is to focus on building your savings. You could expect unforeseen expenses coming your way in the near future. It is time to work on your mental and physical healing. Try to find the right balance in life and take into consideration what is being revealed to you.

Page of Wands

Leo:

This week is about slowing down and focusing on getting rest and recuperation. Your sense of personal power will come back after taking a much needed breather. Solitude and reflection shall help you. Some of you need to take a step back and reconsider your plans and strategies. It’s pointless holding a defensive position constantly. Avoid revealing your ideas and intentions during this period. The answers you need are coming. Some of you can start manifesting your future. Visualize yourself laying a solid foundation to any particular area of your desire. Your personal life may seem confusing and up in the air. Some of you need to forgive and wait before taking any important decisions. Try to channelize your emotionally mature self in times of uncertainty.

Four of Swords

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, we are looking at an emotionally difficult period. You could experience stress and lack of sleep. You are asked to drop your shields and take a leap of faith. Do not prolong the process of taking an important decision. Some of you may even be refusing to see the truth of a situation or choosing to ignore a difficult situation. It is time that you focus on yourself, knowing that your loved ones shall take care of themselves. You could also approach your loved ones for healing energy. There shall be a need to make a conscious effort towards putting yourself in more pleasant situations. Try to engage in activities that lighten you up and provide a sense of enjoyment. Stay hydrated and slowly work towards your healing.

Ten of Swords

Libra:

Dear Libra, this may seem like a difficult period. There could be some stress playing on your mind. You are carrying many responsibilities and adding to the pressure by increasing the things to your plate. Try to get adequate rest and sleep at this time. Those facing a complicated personal situation need to be bold and make the first move. Be brave and honest in expressing your needs. Stay calm but make sure you communicate your intentions very clearly. Some of you will have an opportunity to cultivate more wealth and prosperity into your life. If you are offered a new job opportunity, try to negotiate well and avoid settling for anything less than what you deserve.

Page of Pentacles

Scorpio:

This week you are asked to move slowly and steadily. Pay special attention to any mental or physical health related issues. Your past is going to make you emotional during this period. In your personal life, you are asked to be generous and offer your help and support to people around you. Your focus is going to be largely on your relationships. There is going to be a lot of happiness and joy coming from your connections. Those who are in a long-term bond may decide to commit and get married. Your connection with your spouse or significant other will improve and deepen. Singles could meet someone special.

Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to be in your element. There shall be a lot of fire energy which will provide you with confidence, creativity and ability to lead. You will receive recognition and appreciation for your work. People will wait to receive communication from you. However, all of this needs to be balanced with your spiritual side which will also need attention. Tap into your wisdom. This period shall draw out a more serious and reticent side of your personality. Some of you may choose to withdraw, reflect, contemplate and connect with your inner self. Take time out, get a breather and release any pent up negative energy. A teacher, mentor, guide shall be able to lead you down the path of self-discovery. Focus on self-love and care. Your sense of maturity will go beyond years.

King of Wands

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week try to balance your material and spiritual side. There is a lot of abundance and prosperity in your midst. Indulgence is good but there shall be a need to pause and reflect on your inner workings. Tap into your wisdom. Focus on traveling, exploration, learning, reading and experimentation. Your finances are looking good. However, it shall be very important to focus on your wealth management skills. Some of you may connect with a maternal figure who will provide with calming and soothing energy. Try to spend time outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature. Those wanting to start a family will see positive results. Start working on your health to reduce signs of ageing.

The Empress

Aquarius:

This week is about planning and movement. Try not to get too stuck in your head thinking of all the possibilities. You are attracting a very busy period which will be full of communication and interactions. It is important to wait, watch and give your energy to only those things that actually need your attention. People will reach out to you for your expertise and ability to clear confusion. Try to use technology to your advantage. Some of you may feel a little lost when it comes to your personal relationships. Your thoughts could get immersed in thinking about your close connections. Over analyzing will not help process anything quicker in this case. There is a need to leave your past energy behind. Have trust and faith in divine timing. Let things unfold at their own pace.

Three of Wands

Pisces:

This week your focus is going to be on work, money and other practical matters. You are called to use your analytical and logical ability to juggle multiple tasks. Be flexible and open in your approach to problem solving. Embrace uncertainties and work around them. Avoid taking additional responsibilities. Use a very diplomatic approach to get out of work that does not require your attention. You will be in great shape to learn something new and add to your existing skillsets. This period brings immense clarity of thought and you can use it to make better financial decisions. A personal issue can be resolved with patient and efficient dialogue. Talk things out and keep the lines of communication open.

King of Swords

Deck- White Sage Tarot

