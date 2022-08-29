Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from August 29th to September 4th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Page of Wands

The momentum is suddenly going to pick up this week onwards. You will feel your strength returning. Ideas and creativity will flow now. Things that have been stuck in the past will start moving ahead. Think on your feet and take decisions quickly. You will feel like dressing up, grooming, and indulging in luxurious experiences. Relationships will also see positive changes.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Your logical and practical self will take lead this week. Technology and communication will feature strongly during this period. Good time to take decisions, however, beware of impatience. Ensure that you take care of what you say as you may become too straightforward which may hurt some feelings. Do not try to control every aspect of your life. Let go and surrender, it bring you much contentment.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Pay attention to your long term stability and growth. Your finances will come into focus and may need more attention and planning for it to see improvement. Savings are a must. You may not receive the kind of support you seek. Try not to let it affect your morale. Appreciate what you already hold and more shall come to you soon. This is a good time to heal your assumptions around money and overall abundance.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

You will be expected to handle multiple responsibilities this week. The trick is in strategizing and delegating additional responsibilities. Try to stay in the moment. Thankfully, you have a strong and creative energy supporting you during this period. You can influence people with your wit, charm and ideas. Beware of getting stuck in unhealthy habits.

Leo: Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

It will be difficult to maintain a balanced approach in most areas of your life. Some unexpected changes may require you to move on and look for better options. These changes will give you clarity and help you decide on a new path. Remain flexible and open. Do not be afraid of voicing your opinion. Some Leos have travel on the cards.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Two of Swords

This could be an emotionally challenging week, Dear Virgo. There could be some adjustments required in your personal relationships. On one hand you may crave independence while on the other hand you may have to seek the help of your loved ones. Take some time off alone to process your emotions, it will help you gather confidence in yourself. At work, you may have new ideas coming to your mind.

Libra: Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Your finances are looking really good. You have the potential to create long term stability through your investments. Family and personal relationships will come into focus, hence, work may-be put on the back burner. You could experience a celebration. Gifts and blessings shall be exchanged. Spirit has your back and this is a truly abundant week make the most of it.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: The High Priestess

You shall be highly intuitive this week. Spirituality and mindfulness will form an integral part of your wellbeing. Your higher self will show you the path to a new beginning and it will help you to get out of a roadblock. Avoid listening to too many opinions, instead, follow your intuition. There is a lot of positive energy supporting you, make the most of it.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: The Star

A lot of healing is coming your way this week. You will feel a certain calmness enveloping your energy. Exercise a lot of patience and avoid engaging with people who make you think too much. Remember, slow and steady wins the race. Visiting a beach and peacefully watching the waves will be soothing. Travel shall be favorable for some.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: King of Swords

This week you shall deal with few important authority figures in your career. You may seek advice from these experienced individuals. Some of you could witness important work related announcements. Collaborate with others in teams to see quicker results. It is an excellent time to start a new health regime. Those experiencing health troubles will see an improvement in their condition.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

You shall be energetic, charismatic and confident this week. Your focus must remain on planning your long term future. You have a positive brand new start coming your way. The experience you have gathered over the years will help you visualise fresh ideas and inspiration. You may prefer to work in solitude to figure things out. Avoid letting your temper get out of hand.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

The energy this week will give you the clarity and confidence to take some important decisions. You have the potential to turn around something you thought was not possible. This is a good time to lay a solid foundation to your long term future. Make the most of all the ideas and inspirations you shall receive during this period. Travel is on the cards for some Pisces.

Deck- White Sage Tarot