Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 26, 2024 to September 1, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: Pic caption: The Tower

Dear Aries, this week brings sudden unprecedented change. It is time to take a detour. You may set your sights on bigger goals. Some of you are going to be bursting with the will to act and shine. There shall be determination and courage to keep on going no matter what is thrown in your direction. You will see good results. Try to keep your temper, enthusiasm, or impatience in check. Communicate in a clear manner. Some of you may feel like offering your help to others. A situation in your personal life may end and transform. It shall be better to bring your focus back to your career, for now.

Taurus: Pic caption: Wheel of Fortune

Dear Taurus, this week brings endings and fresh new beginnings. There are exciting opportunities at your disposal and you could experience big, happy changes. However, some of these changes may not interest you enough. Try to understand the reason for your lack of enthusiasm. You may have to build something from scratch and ensure that it follows a structured approach. These constraints may seem restrictive. Your energy will undergo healing. Keep your long-term success in mind when making decisions. People may approach you for advice. In your personal life, healthy dialogue and resolution may lift a burden off of your shoulders. You may get a chance to create happier connections with loved ones.

Gemini: Pic caption: Nine of Pentacles

Dear Gemini, this week you need to be careful while making financial decisions. Safeguard your belongings and resources. The Universe/God shall provide for things when the time is right. Hence, avoid falling into the trap of shortcuts. You will be determined to release blocks from your path and will put additional effort to get work done. Beware of compromising on the quality of your offerings because of your impatience. Make sure that you focus on creating a long-term vision for yourself and look at things from a holistic perspective. When it comes to your love life, you may end up talking to someone at a distance. Your romantic connection could stay alive through the internet and texting.

Cancer: Pic caption: Two of Pentacles

Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to be successful in managing multiple tasks and responsibilities. You will have the ability to overcome many challenges. There is a lot that can happen during this period. Few cycles or chapters in your life will come full circle and close. On the other hand, you will be able to start on a fresh note. Some of you may collaborate with those around you in your personal and professional life. There shall be exchange of help, support and forgiveness between people. Travel is indicated. Your intuition is going to be strong and you shall be attuned to the wisdom from God/Universe/Higher self. You are advised to take time to retreat from your usual routine and tap into this energy. There could be fresh new beginnings when it comes to love and romance.

Leo: Pic caption: Eight of Swords

Dear Leo, this week you are ending a tough chapter. You shall feel empowered and in a position to make better decisions because of a heightened sense of discernment. Try to shift your perception, keep your worries aside, lighten up the mood and be playful in your approach. It is time for you to open your vision to a brighter tomorrow. Pamper yourself and indulge in the good things that life has to offer. Your communication skills are going to come into focus and you may have to pay special attention to this area of your life. Some of you may be given the responsibility of spreading a specific message on behalf of others

Virgo: Pic caption: King of Swords

Dear Virgo, this week you may have to make a choice and your mind may go into an overdrive. You are advised to maintain a fine balance between your head and heart. Spending time in solitude may help you clear your mind. Try not to get carried away by your need for perfection and fear of making mistakes. A positive and optimistic attitude will help you move ahead. You will have the opportunity to shine during this period. Your personal life looks especially happy. You will put effort into building a solid foundation for your loved ones. Some of you may take financial decisions pertaining to your family or along with a family member.

Libra: Pic caption: Ten of Cups

Dear Libra, this week you are going to be more emotional than usual. You may have to take additional efforts to see things clearly for what they are. Assess each situation properly and avoid making any major decisions, if possible. You could feel defensive and cling to the idea of something/someone. Try not to be a martyr. Keeping your thoughts to yourself may cause discomfort. Hence, you are advised to be honest in your speech. Some of you need fresh inspiration or a new perspective in life. Meditation and reflection shall help you see different sides of a story. Have faith and keep backing yourself.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Five of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this is going to be a rather busy and chaotic week. You may not have enough clarity as things may seem vague or unsettled. There could be closures, endings and new beginnings with good potential. However, you may have to face competitive or argumentative people. Some of you may have to deal with a bossy individual. You are advised not to get too controlling and allow things to fall into place little by little. Travel is indicated. You can be proud of the stability you have created in your personal life. Some of you have taken additional efforts to make the life of your loved ones safe and happy. You may take decisions pertaining to your home/residence. Renovations or relocations are indicated.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Four of Cups

Dear Sagittarius, this week you may seek inspiration and excitement. There are big, happy changes coming your way. Try to let go of your inhibitions. It is a good time to explore, experiment, read, learn and travel. Your financial acumen shall be particularly strong. Hence, it may be a good time to make some decisions pertaining to your investments and finances. Some of you may look for a new job opportunity. When it comes to your personal life, you are advised to wait and watch instead of getting carried away by your emotions. Take your time to assess situations correctly before reacting. Some of you may have to pay attention to your health. Do not ignore aches and pains.

Capricorn: Pic caption: Strength

Dear Capricorn, it is time to channelise your inner strength and patience. You may move towards calmer waters. You are advised to take things slowly and get some rest. This period brings some much needed healing which will make you feel emotionally enriched. You are letting go of ancestral patterns and creating boundaries with any difficult experiences from your past. Spiritual blessings are coming your way. Your wisdom and knowledge shall benefit you greatly. However, it is advisable to keep your plans and thoughts to yourself for the time being as others may not sufficiently appreciate your vision.

Aquarius: Pic caption: Three of Swords

Dear Aquarius, this week you are closing a rather painful chapter. It is time to set yourself free and create boundaries in certain situations. Decision making may seem hard. Try to see if you can seek solutions from a supportive person in your life. You may need to find a safe and peaceful sanctuary to reflect or unwind. A new financial opportunity could bring much needed relief in your direction. Believe in your luck and move ahead confidently as it shall be your key to success during this period. There is much scope for happiness if you keep yourself open to new chances and opportunities.

Pisces: Pic caption: Knight of Wands

Dear Pisces, this week you may feel extremely impatient. Some of you may be tired of handling a difficult situation. You may rush to find solutions or get a supposed thorn out of your side. It is ok to not have all the answers at once. You are advised to get more information as you could be plagued by confusion, especially when it comes to your finances. Channelise a peaceful and calm energy to keep yourself balanced. All of this shall apply to your personal life too. It shall be best to not get carried away by your emotions, especially when it comes to dealing with a romantic partner. Be kind with yourself.

Deck- White Sage Tarot