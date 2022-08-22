Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from August 22nd to August 28th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Two of Wands

You have opportunities arriving at your doorstep. However, your feelings may become overwhelming. Painful experiences from your past may make you defensive and unable to take decisions. Despite your efforts, sudden changes will take place. However, these changes shall be positive and will give you more confidence. There shouldn’t be any cause for worry. Your family and loved ones will be safe.

Taurus: Tarot Card: The Hierophant

This is a week to rest and enjoy the pleasures of life. Eat, drink and have a good time. Divine timing is at work and you have the opportunity to plan your next moves for the long term. Your finances are looking good. Singles could met someone special. Love could blossom for some Taureans this week. Some of you could solidify your existing relationships into a deeper commitment or marriage.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

This is a highly fortuitous period. Time to make the most of all the abundance surrounding you. Let go of all the doubts troubling you. The sun is shining bright on your good luck. Finances will start looking up. You will enjoy the pleasures of life. Eat, drink and make merry with your family and friends. You will also be able to tap into your spiritual side.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Page of Swords

You will be mentally sharp and vigilant this week. Your communication skills will come into focus. Those working in social media will see success. You could pick up a new skill or learn something new at work which will help you in the long run. Spirit has your back. Love is featuring very strongly in the cards. There could be a new beginning in love and romance. Those in existing relationships could see an improvement in their connection.

Leo: Tarot Card: The Lovers

A lot of truths and closures are going to occur this week. Some endings could be painful and will test your commitment towards to your goal. Those dealing with legal cases will see conclusions. It is important to maintain your equilibrium and composure this week. Love and personal relationships will also feature strongly and this area of your life will need understanding and compromise. Avoid arguments and confrontation.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Four of Swords

This is a week for rest, contemplation and setting healthy boundaries. You may put your foot down when it comes to getting your space and taking decisions as per your wishes. You will delve deep into spirituality or finding your inner peace. Self-acceptance and appreciation should be on your mind. Those suffering from any health issues will see an improvement in their condition.

Libra: Tarot Card: Four of Swords

You may have been working very hard lately and managing multiple responsibilities. Some of you have been engaged in over-communication. This week you are asked to rest and recuperate to reclaim your power. It is important to get your space to clear out your head. Solitude will help you get better results at work. Keep your plans undercover. Some of you have travel on the cards soon.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Slowly and steadily you will start seeing your life progress on the right track. Spirit has your back this week. Your hope and trust in the Universe/ Higher self is going to grow strong. You will see fresh new beginnings in your life. Your finances will start improving and stabilizing. Relationships within your family will also see positive changes. There could be a get-together or celebration of sorts. Keep channeling optimism.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Page of Cups

You are called to nurture and take care of yourself this week. Those suffering from any health issues will see improvement. You are channeling luxury and abundance. The advice is to indulge in healthy and enriching food and habits. Romance is in the air for some of you. You could be called to take a decision in love. You are asked to let spirit/ higher self/intuition be your guide in matters of love.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Four of Cups

This week you could experience sudden and unexpected changes. It may turn out to be an emotionally challenging period. You are asked to release what no longer serves any purpose in your life. You may get confused by which direction you need to take going forward. A rebirth and a fresh new beginning is assured, hence you need not worry about the outcome.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

This is going to be an emotionally fulfilling week, Dear Aquarians. Love is in the air for some of you. Many areas of your life will stabilize. There could be a celebration in your family or among friends (e.g like the birth of a child). You are asked to make the most of this period. You need a practical plan to improve your finances. This is one area which may require extra attention.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Your confidence may run low this week and you may feel trapped by your anxiety or fears. Turn towards the wisdom you have gained from your past experiences and you will see a silver lining in this situation. Your finances will see improvement. Some of you could be offered a job or career opportunity which could be like a wish coming true. The Universe is asking you to be grateful for all the resources available at your disposal.

Deck- White Sage Tarot