Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from Aug 7th, 2023 to Aug 13th, 2023 for all zodiac signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 31st, 2023 To Aug 6th, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries:

Dear Aries, some of you may be holding yourself back. It is time to let go and aim for your higher passions. Embrace the flow of life and be confident in your choices. Start planning and creating a clear vision for yourself. Try to find the right balance between rules and thinking out of the box. Avoid getting distracted by all the chaos around you. Draw boundaries to protect your energy. Your communication skills shall become a useful tool. Trust in the higher forces to help you overcome minor hardships. There could be fresh new beginnings in your career which will require quick attention and action. Your personal life shall be happy and satisfying.

Eight of Swords |

Taurus:

This week brings tough choices and some confusion. You can expect an unnecessarily busy period which will be full of energy but will also be wasteful in some cases. There is a lot to accomplish but your commitment to your goal will be tested if you do not draw clear boundaries. Try to remain patient and only deal with issues that need your attention. There could be major changes occurring right now. Take one step at a time instead of getting overwhelmed by the larger picture. Some of you need to clear out clutter from your life. Listen to your intuition and not your fears. Try to channelise emotionally mature energy when dealing with a passionate romantic connection.

Five of Wands |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week brings stability, clarity, and emotional healing. There is potential to invite incredible chunks of abundance into your life. Your self-confidence will rise and you will be able to look at the bigger picture. Practice gratitude and connect with your spiritual side. Some of you could receive guidance through a teacher, mentor or professional. Effective communication shall be your key to success during this period. Your home and family life shall be extremely satisfying. This could be a very positive period for those looking to expand their family. Make the most of this positive phase.

Knight of Cups |

Cancer:

This week you are going to be in a hurry to accomplish many tasks. There could be a tendency to lose your cool and snap at those around you. Try to temper your competitive and impatient side. Nonetheless, you will end up collaborating with those around you. Wait to receive important information before taking any decisions. In your personal life, you are asked to nurture and take care of your needs. Some of you are carrying a weight on your shoulders and need to address some emotional issues. Honour your inner-knowing, intuition, and feelings. They are always guiding you. As a water sign, it is easier for you to recognise and express your softer and more sensitive side. It is time for you to feel and express your vulnerable and loving self.

Knight of Swords |

Leo:

It is time to step out, explore, experiment, read, discuss, learn, and put yourself out there. Travel is strong on the cards. You can test the waters and not take any decisions just yet. Juggle your finances properly and avoid any wastage. A new beginning is coming to your spiritual and inner life. You can be proud of all the emotional healing and work you have done in your journey so far. Your intuition is going to be spot on and it will keep guiding you in the right direction. Singles could meet someone special. However, you are asked to take things ahead slowly and be practical in your approach to getting to know someone properly first.

Three of Wands |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, it is time you enjoy the fruits of your labour. Your hard work is going to start paying off. Enjoy all the growth and rewards coming your way. Stay open to infinite possibilities. Eat, drink, shop, meet your friends, and indulge. You are going to feel a lot more grounded and secure this week. Unleash your kindest self. Try to avoid confrontations with past scenarios or people. This may be in your own mind or with people in reality. It is ok to not take any big decisions currently. Maintain your peace and tranquillity. You will be greatly in touch with your spiritual and intuitive side. Its guidance will give you all the clarity you need.

King of Pentacles |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week brings creativity, leadership, ideas, and a certain boldness which may have been lacking previously. However, try to remain grounded and avoid building any castles in the air. Stay patient and give yourself a reality check.

You are going to feel empowered enough to break some ancestral patterns and habits. Your finances will slowly start coming back on track. When it comes to your personal life, some of you need to introspect more and allow things to flow naturally. Avoid arguments and confrontations. Remain patient and calm even if others try to provoke your anger. Know that you are loved but you just need to let things be for now.

Page of Cups |

Scorpio:

Your world is about to become a much brighter and happier space this week, dear Scorpio. Expect big and abundant changes which will work in your favour. Get rid of any insecurities you may have had. Especially financial insecurities. Some of you are going to claim your independence and transform into a beautiful person. Stay flexible and open in your approach. Your personal relationships are going to go through much needed healing. There shall be better balance in your connection with your romantic partner. Hold them close and work with them hand in hand to accomplish your mutual goals.

The World |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are urged to find the right balance and reclaim your power. Your work and finances are looking up. You are required to take swift action to get things moving. Try to keep the pace going. Use a logical, practical, analytical, and straight forward approach when it comes to your work. Your personal life may seem a little difficult. Some of you may turn to spirituality to find solace. Make sure you get enough nutrition, sleep, and rest to function at your best. Your work and career shall be a saving grace during this period. It will also bring you the success and happiness you desire. Hang on tight.

Wheel of Fortune |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week brings excellent energy to collaborate and work with others. Try to mingle and mix with people. Listen to their ideas. Your work-life will attract success, stability, and money. Back yourself and believe in all the good luck pouring into your professional life. Your efficient communication skills and charm will work well with people. Your personal life could seem a little difficult. Be brave and honest in expressing yourself without hurting others. Try to temper yourself. Your emotions could be running high as you may have bottled everything up for a long time. Focus on healing any mental or physical pain.

Ten of Pentacles |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week some of you may have to work by yourself and attend to important details using your own skills. You will be gifted with new ideas but it will be too soon to start working on these. Your creative blocks may come from thinking you cannot do this by yourself. You have the special talent and ability to accomplish things using your own strength currently. You are going to be very perceptive and it will help you get ahead of the curve. This will be your chance to love and appreciate yourself and what you bring to the table. Travel is on the cards for some of you. Nothing is set in stone and things will keep shifting and changing during this week. Let your inner spirit be your guide.

Nine of Pentacles |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, you are looking at new and exciting beginnings. It is time to make your dreams real. Use this period to visualise and manifest things into your life. Take this opportunity to learn, read, travel, explore, and experiment. Again, travel is strong on the cards. Stay grounded but do not get rigid in your approach. A teacher, mentor, guide will provide you with much needed advice. Those looking for a new job or financial opportunity will be successful, especially if they use the internet, social media, or social connections to look for one. You have much love and affection to offer to people during this time. Express your loving emotions freely and do not hold back.

The Magician |

Deck- White Sage Tarot