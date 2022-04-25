Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from April 25 to May 1, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Dear Aries, you will experience deep emotional contentment this week. You could make travel plans soon. You will be shown a new direction or path in life. Learn from your past but do not get stuck in the fears from your past. You need to firmly believe that you deserve all the happiness which has come your way. Leave behind the fear that this may not last.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Empress

Last few weeks have been particularly challenging for you, Dear Taureans. However, that energy is dissipating completely and you have a glorious period ahead of you! You will be in your element. You are asked to pamper yourself. There are several opportunities moving in your direction. Finances are going to improve. You need to get rid of people and things which no longer serve you.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

You are going to make slow but sure progress. The pace of your life could slow down a little. There maybe new financial opportunities waiting for you. Growth in finances is indicated. Good period to start saving as it will help you build a solid foundation for your future. You shall be emotionally very mature and understanding this week. Travel is on the cards for some of you.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

There is much emotional fulfillment for you this week, Cancer! Relationships will be the prime focus. You could meet someone new and exciting. Be patient, and allow time for things to develop in new relationships. Existing relationships will improve and previous issues/problems will get resolved. Your home will also come into focus, this is a favourable time to make any changes to the interior and décor.

Leo:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

This week you are urged to slow down and take a little break before you start something new. You do not always have to be productive. Some things may go on hold, however, do not worry as the delay will lead to something better. This is a time to take care of your mental and physical health. Connect with your loved ones and spend more time with them.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

This is a great time for love, Virgo! Singles shall meet someone new and exciting. Those in a relationship will see their bond blossoming. There shall be much emotional healing this week. It is a good time to move in a new and different direction in your career. You are asked to manifest new paths to bring you wealth. Financial abundance is on the cards, if you use the opportunities presented to you.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

This is a great time to enjoy a celebration with your family and friends. This a very social week and it is about strengthening bonds with old and new friends. Some of you could meet a new soul tribe. Overall, your relationships shall improve. Singles could meet someone through their friends. You are advised to have a good time, however, make sure you are not impatient or brash.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

This week is charged with energy and you shall be able to execute many important tasks. You will be brimming with creative potential, ideas and impatience. You are asked to channelize your energy by putting together a practical plan to succeed. Do not hesitate to seek help from those around you. Towards the end of the week you need to slow down and get much needed rest and recuperation.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

This is going to be an emotionally and mentally challenging week for you, Dear Sagittarians. Some plans may have to be rescheduled. This is a good time to connect with your spiritual side and find peace in activities that help you stay calm and collected. Try to summon positive energy by remaining grateful for everything you already have in your life. Life shall speed up next week onwards.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

This could be a chaotic week full of communication, calls, texts, meetings and messages. There could be some arguments or competition in your environment. You are urged to find the time to maintain work-life-balance. Your physical and mental health need a lot of healing and care at this time. Yoga and meditation shall help in balancing out the energies. Legal matters will come to a conclusion.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

You have been trying to carry a huge burden on yourself, singlehandedly. It is time to seek the help of your trusted family and friends for support. There is much love around you. Your energy shall be very impatient. This is a good time to meditate/reflect and take restful breaks for your mental health. Legal matters/agreements and contracts will be a point of focus.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Dear Pisces, you may feel very restricted and bound this week. You maybe limiting yourself with your own negative thoughts. You could reach out to a trusted friend or family for a new perspective. Do not get impatient as some things will take time to develop and grow as per your expectations. Trust in the detours and changes as they will bring new and improved energy into your life. This is a good time to heal and recuperate.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST