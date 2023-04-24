Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from April 24th, 2023 to April 30th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, you will have gone through a rebirth and it is time to head in a new direction. Don’t be afraid of showcasing your talents. Just Shine! There is a lot of creative and leadership energy supporting you during this period. You will feel your sense of power coming back. Use your confidence and passion to get rid of blocks. Your communication skills and socialization skills will be your key to success, at this time. The Universe is going to provide you with much abundance. Try not to get emotionally overwhelmed. Make sure you take things slowly in your personal life. Step-by-step, is the way.

Queen of Wands |

Taurus:

This week you will observe fresh energy and inspirational ideas flowing into your life. There shall be a drive and zest for life. Be brave and honest in your approach. Show the world the real you. Collaborate with people and create allies to get better results. Any projects you start now will have a chance to be successful in the future with consistent work and proper planning. Clear out old clutter from your surroundings. There could be new beginnings in love, however, this situation shall need time and effort to blossom into anything serious. Believe in your good luck and make the most of it.

Ace of Wands |

Gemini:

This week, your personal life, especially, your love life will come into focus. Don’t be impatient in your approach. It is time to relax and spend time in a peaceful and calm environment. Some of you may have hit an important milestone in your journey. Hence, it will be appropriate for you to recharge and then return back to work. Some of you will initiate a transformation to your physical self. It will entail taking better care of your body, use of better clothing, accessories, jewelry, makeup, etc. This is a very positive period for your romantic life. Focus on improving your physical and emotional intimacy. It is time to go out on dates and to ignite chemistry in your relationship.

The Lovers |

Cancer:

This week, you will take the lead and assume //control over many areas of your life. Despite all the changes, you will be confident about what is coming next. There is a certain intuitive knowing and trust in your own judgment and capability. Both, planning and execution are favored during this period. It is time to step-up and show the world your real talents and abilities. Your leadership skills shall be noticed, appreciated and coveted. Some of you will now be more comfortable with your financial situation. When it comes to your personal life, leave your past behind. Your focus shall now be on work rather than your relationships.

The World |

Leo:

This week you will observe some powerful changes in your life. These changes could especially occur in your personal and emotional life. You are asked to go deeper and connect with your emotional self. Show the courage to accept what you are feeling and it will bring you peace. Let go of unhealthy patterns and co-dependency in your relationships. Try and push for new beginnings. Don’t stick to people and things out of habit. Some of you also need to be careful about over-indulgence in materialistic pleasures e.g. food, drinks, shopping and other sensual pursuits.

The Devil |

Virgo:

This week you are going to be brimming with energy, creativity, confidence and leadership skills. It is ok to change your plans and take a different path than what you originally thought. Lighten up the mood and don’t take yourself too seriously. Your past experiences are going to help you a lot. It is an excellent period to collaborate, socialize and meet new people. Offer help and support to those who need it. Your personal/family life shall be stable and taken care of, even if your attention shall not be on it. This period is more about going out into the world and building new connections.

Two of Wands |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week is going to bring you immense breakthroughs and clarity of thought. Your past experiences and issues will suddenly start making sense. Try to be humble and polite in your speech. Your finances are going to start improving. Use this period to tap into your spiritual side and focus on your overall well-being. Set a proper schedule for your daily activities and include yoga or fitness into your regime. You will have an opportunity to socialize and meet your friends. Your fun-loving side will help you shine at parties and get-togethers.

Ace of Swords |

Scorpio:

This week you are moving away from confusion towards a more stable and secure period. You have experienced much change. This change has required you to deep dive and you have successfully done the inner-work and come out of it stronger as an individual. It is now time to take care of your own needs first. Don’t dwell on past mistakes. This is a lucky period and you must focus on stepping into your power. Some of you can look forward to a celebration in your social circle. Others may take decisions when it comes to their home, family or renovations.

Four of Wands |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are reclaiming your power and standing your ground. Have faith in your dreams. You are going to back yourself like never before. It is time to release any blocks through sheer will-power and fighting spirit. Your work-life is going to be productive even if the results may seem slow and steady. On the personal front, this is an excellent period for you to socialize and celebrate with your family and friends. Romantic relationships and partnerships are going to be fruitful. Your love life is going to being much joy and happiness.

Seven of Wands |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week, divine timing is working in your favor and you can expect powerful changes to your self-confidence. Everything will finally start making sense to you. Quit being humble, it is your time to shine. Your life is going to pick up pace, try to keep up with the busyness. You will be brimming with ideas and the energy to execute said ideas. Don’t get confused by the options available to you. Choose options that ignite your passion and interest. Learn from your past experiences but forgive, forget and leave your baggage behind. This is an excellent period. Make the most of it.

Page of Wands |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, stop doubting yourself and work through your fears. Be gentle in your inner-dialogue, give yourself some credit. Avoid retreating into the shadows. This week, trust the Universe to pick up the momentum. Things are going to fit right back into place. You can expect a busy period full of communication, travel and chores. It will be important for you to put a proper structure around your days to make them more productive. Your home-life and personal relationships are going to thrive. Your emotional world will be full of happiness and joy.

Eight of Wands |

Pisces:

This week you may encounter unexpected changes and events. Take care of your needs before jumping into action to resolve any issues. Some of these changes were waiting to happen and cannot be controlled, hence, it may be time to leave behind things which are no longer working. It is very important to operate from a sense of gratitude and grace during this period. Your communication skills shall be your key to success. A home and family related matter may need your intervention. Speak your mind with clarity and conviction.

The Tower |

Deck- White Sage Tarot