Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs (Nov 19 - 24)

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages

Akshata Khanolkar

Aries: Knight of Swords

Dear Aries, this week your focus shall be on communicating what is on your mind and setting yourself free. You may impulsively seek clarity and answers just so you can move on. Things are definitely moving ahead during this period. Have enough patience, such that everything falls into place in divine timing. An emotionally difficult situation could hamper your sleep and cause stress. Your priority shall be bringing peace of mind and healing in your life. Rely on your inner-strength and stand tall in your truth. Think before you speak and do not let your emotions get the better of you. Be very careful with your words.

Taurus: Knight of Cups

Dear Taurus, this week your focus shall be on your emotional world. You may have had to embrace difficult changes and look for alternate options as a detour from the original plan. It is time for you to accept an ‘in-between’ state wherein you may not have all the answers. This is a highly spiritual and intuitive period. Hence, you are advised to tap into your gut feeling and reflect on your priorities. Look for signs and synchronicities. Some of you may prefer to spend time in your home, healing, resting and connecting with your family in a quiet intimate manner.

Gemini: King of Pentacles

Dear Gemini, this week brings highly auspicious energy, especially for your finances. There is wish-fulfilment, travel, exploration and happiness in the cards. You are going to be in your element. Your energy levels are rising and you will be able to create a solid foundation to something in your life. It is a good time to use your mental clarity to make plans. Be articulate in your self-expression. Your personal life looks joyful and satisfying. You could have an enjoyable time with your loved ones. Share your abundance, if possible. Overall, you may feel enveloped by a sense of positive calmness. Make the most of this phase.

Cancer: The World

Dear Cancerians, this week brings seemingly undesirable changes. You may not feel like aligning yourself with the new world order because of your habits or complacency. It is time to focus on building a better self. Dig deep into understanding and healing unhealthy patterns. Stay away from temptations even if it seems like a difficult task. Release a few things from your life and detoxify. You will have the opportunity to grow and shine, if you are able to overcome a bit of resistance from your inner-demons. Keep your heart open to new possibilities.

Leo: The High Priestess

Dear Leo, this is going to be a highly intuitive and spiritual week. Your perspective and thought patterns are going to undergo change. You shall be blessed with the ability to read people. Your knowledge and wisdom shall be beneficial to others. However, you are advised to be mindful of how much and what you disclose. Take time to process things before you speak. Protect your energy. Get sufficient rest and sleep. You are ending a tough cycle and now is a good time to be proud and appreciative of your journey. Love and relationships are highlighted. Singles could meet someone exciting. You can enjoy heightened chemistry and conversations with your romantic partner.

Virgo: Nine of Cups

Dear Virgo, this week brings wish-fulfilment and change. You will be able to view things more clearly. Your energy levels will rise. It is a good time to start something exciting and take a few risks. Stand fearless and strong in your convictions. Take time out to enjoy yourself and indulge a little. Your romantic relationships will come into focus. It is a rather passionate period for those who are seeking a romantic connection. Some of you may travel, especially with your partner. Your health will start seeing improvement. Make the most of all the positive changes coming your way.

Libra: Ten of Swords

Dear Libra, this week brings an emotionally difficult period. You could feel overwhelmed because of conflict or disagreements. Relationships could get tricky. There may not be enough support coming your way. You may have to surrender in certain situations to maintain your peace of mind, for the time being. You are advised to evaluate the options at your disposal even if you cannot make a decision right now. Do not take things at face value. Dig deep to get a better understanding. Move beyond your family and ancestral patterns. Safeguard your finances and valuable items.

Scorpio: Nine of Wands

Dear Scorpio, this week you may feel exhausted. It is time to prioritize your health and well-being before everything else. Focus on improving your physical strength. Do not ignore aches, pains and ageing related issues. Find activities that bring peace and healing. You are advised to chalk out your next travel plans. A new financial opportunity may come your way. Beware of controlling figures in your life. You may have to find the middle ground with an authority figure or bureaucratic process. Think on your feet, instead of blindly following instructions.

Sagittarius: Six of Swords

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are advised to focus on activities that bring peace of mind and stability. Nurture yourself and take care of your overall well-being. Remind yourself that you deserve a calm existence and a sanctuary to go to. It is time to create financial stability in your life, especially by increasing your savings. Make shrewd decisions that can help you attract more abundance. You could come across some helpful people. However, stay away from controlling or authoritative energies. Do not be afraid of speaking the truth in your personal relationships.

Capricorn: The Magician

Dear Capricorn, this week keep an eye out for deceptive energies. Stay vigilant, be logical, keep a clear mind and ask questions. Know your worth and do not sell yourself short. Get more information before you can take risks. Take a step back to plan and weigh your options. Beware of the way you communicate, as you could become a little too straight forward. Romantic situations could be a little tricky. Try to maintain a gentle and compassionate touch, if possible. Those who are travelling may need to rest and recharge.

Aquarius: Knight of Pentacles

Dear Aquarius, this week could raise some finance related questions. Overall, you may feel a little indecisive and your instinctive sharp intellect could feel cloudy. Look at the big picture and think things through. Try to put off some important decisions to a later date, if possible. Grow within your current situation. Do not let your emotions come in your way. You may get a chance to meet or celebrate with your friends. Some of whom could help you gain more clarity about your situation. Pay attention to your health and follow the insights you feel within.

Pisces: The Lovers

Dear Pisces, this week you may have to make a financial decision, especially with a spouse or partner. You could receive communication with respect to a new financial beginning. An offer of financial assistance could be made to you or vice versa. Take the lead in grabbing opportunities which have come to you in divine timing. Formation of work related collaborations or partnerships are indicated. Some of you may find it hard to shake away your emotional burdens or patterns which could be weighing you down. Take time to reflect on your priorities as you may feel tired and worn out from your responsibilities. Singles could meet someone special. A new romantic interest is in your midst.

Deck- White Sage Tarot