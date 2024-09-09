Weekly Tarot Predictions (Sep 9 - 15): From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Predictions (Sep 9 - Sept 15, 2024) | File

Aries: Pic caption: Page of Pentacles

Dear Aries, this week is about new beginnings. It brings slow but steady progress and empowerment. Your passion for life and creative spirit shall be awakened. Financial offers or job offers can be expected. However, some of you still need to be careful about your spending habits. It could turn out to be a busy period and you may have to draw clear boundaries. Know your worth and learn to say ‘No’. It is a good time to focus on protecting your peace of mind and sanity. This shall include dissociating with dramatic situations and finding spaces that make you feel calm. Meditation and reflection shall do wonders for those who are able to practice it.

Taurus: Pic caption: Ace of Pentacles

Dear Taurus, this week you are going to be in your element, making financial and other practical decisions. It is a good time to invest, save and focus on making more money. Some of you may have to reconsider and reallocate previously made financial decisions. You may end up doing some clearing and cleansing during this period. Love, relationships and your personal life shall thrive and bring much happiness. There shall be positive communication and forgiveness in your connections. Keep your heart open. Allow yourself to love and be loved. The energy is gaining momentum soon. God/Spirit/Universe has your back.

Gemini: Pic caption: Queen of Swords

Dear Gemini, this week do not put excess mental strain on yourself. At work, you may deal with a competitive environment skillfully. You shall reap some good rewards during this period. However, you may have to beware of your temper and aggression. The most important message coming across for this period is about your overall health and wellbeing. Most of you need to take a step back and focus on healing and mindfulness. Rest, relaxation, solitude and calm surroundings shall be imperative. You may have to adopt a healthier lifestyle, going forward. Your finances are going to see improvement and new opportunities may emerge.

Cancer: Pic caption: The Emperor

Dear Cancerians, this week brings a fresh start or a detour. You are shedding old energy, negativity and the past from your life. Making financial decisions may seem hard, hence it is better that you defer these to a later date. Beware of a bossy person and if you feel like you are this person, try to lighten up a little. You are urged to spend time outdoors, especially in the sun. There is a need for you to be more vocal about your feelings, instead of bottling them up. Some of you may need a change of pace and a more relaxed approach to things. You may even step away from the limelight or a leadership role to enjoy a breather.

Leo: Pic caption: Death

Dear Leo, this week brings endings and new beginnings. You are going to feel a spurt of renewed energy. Your charisma, charm, creativity and imagination shall be palpable. People shall be drawn in your direction, especially romantic suitors. Do not fret if a few things remain undecided. Believe in your good luck and keep moving ahead without compromising on any component. It is time to embrace all the peace and healing coming your way. Meditation and mindfulness could be beneficial. You may decide to share your abundance with others or be of service to others. Your home shall act as a sanctuary and be a source of positivity.

Virgo: Pic caption: The Star

Dear Virgo, this week brings healing, emotional satisfaction and contentment. You are cutting through unresolved feelings and freeing yourself to explore new possibilities. Travel if you must. It is time to embrace your freedom and go wild. Look beyond the obvious and drive towards fresh growth. There is much prosperity and recognition waiting to enter into your life. Some of you are going to make home and family related decisions. These decisions could be pertaining to your collective finances and long-term stability. You may struggle a little if old/painful patterns resurface in your personal life, it shall be best to break these instead of succumbing.

Libra: Pic caption: Ace of Swords

Dear Libra, this week an uncomfortable truth may come to light. It may actually enlighten you and bring eventual healing. A new chapter shall be set into motion. Do not shy away from digging deep, investigating and gathering more information. You may need more details at your disposal and it is good to be prepared. It is time to be courageous and persistent. Step-up and take the lead on things. Listen to your intuition as it is going to be rather potent. Dealing with savings and financial matters may seem tricky. Your family life may need a lot of attention and energy which could get difficult to handle at times.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Ten of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this week you are stepping out of a rather difficult period by using a practical approach. It is time to leave the past behind and to move beyond your habits/patterns. If things have appeared to be stagnant, suddenly you will see forward movement. The energy will gain momentum progressively. You are urged to be assertive, fearless, bold and take action. However, do not get impatient. You may face a difficult choice during this period. It is important that you stand your ground and defend your point of view. Communication shall be the key to your success. Nurture your inner-self by indulging in activities that bring emotional peace.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Three of Cups

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings indulgence, celebrations, communication and a busy social calendar. You are going to mingle with different types of people and create synergy. Try to strike a balance, remain flexible and go with the flow as things could be ever changing during this phase. There is something 'better than what you expected' about to enter into your life. New relationships and partnerships are going to make a pleasant appearance. You may appreciate the companionship and camaraderie. Some of you could travel with your family and the focus could be on your children. Make sure you do not spend more than your budget.

Capricorn: Pic caption: The Magician

Dear Capricorn, this week brings with it fresh and exciting new beginnings. You are going to channel fiery and passionate energy. Your leadership skills, charisma, creativity and strength shall draw attention and admiration. It is important that you think things through/reflect and not get impulsive. People may approach you for advice and guidance. There shall be support from your social circle. You may work very hard and focus on putting your finances together. It is time to pick up a new hobby/interest or rediscover your love for a creative outlet. Some of you may make decisions pertaining to your home.

Aquarius: Pic caption: Eight of Pentacles

Dear Aquarius, this week hard work and getting things done will bring much fulfillment. You may find it difficult to accept any changes in your life. Your loyalty shall only remain with the course you have already charted in your mind. Ideas from other people may not interest you. Even regular decision making may seem like a boring task. You will build a strong foundation to your financial prosperity. Luck is on your side during this period. Bask in the joy that comes with doing a good job and creating practical results.

Read Also Morning Quotes & Affirmations To Start Your Day With Positivity

Pisces: Pic caption: Five of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, this week shall be about managing concerns pertaining to your financial stability and security. Some of you may have to deal with family related expenses and responsibilities. Try not to get impatient or impulsive in your approach. Hang on tight and empower yourself to get through this situation step by step. Practical solutions shall work better than just fretting over your situation. A lot of communication and interactions are going to head in your direction. Travel is indicated. When it comes to your personal life, make sure that you process your feelings before expressing them.

Deck- White Sage Tarot