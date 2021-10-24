Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card readings from October 24 to October 30 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

When some things come to an end, one is bound to feel pain and grief. Take this time to heal yourself emotionally, spiritually and physically. Know that bad times don’t last forever, and this too shall pass.

Taurus:

This week you will either make travel plans, go on an exciting trip or up your communication game. Use the Internet to explore new ideas. Pay attention to anything that catches your fancy, for it may enhance your creative process.

Gemini:

Chin up because this week is going to be tough and full of conflicts. Be brave and smart but not arrogant. Know that every battle fought need not lead to a win, but hey, you tried, and that’s what should matter the most.

Cancer:

It is you against the world. Your principles and ideas are your strong point, so stand your ground. Protect what you think is important and let go of that which is draining you. Take good care of your health.

Leo:

Your ideas are in place now, and all you need to do is organise your game plan so that you leave nothing to chance. Know that victory will be yours at whatever you put your heart and mind at. Keep marching ahead.

Virgo:

Slow down! This week think before you speak or act, especially at your workplace. Be careful while driving your vehicle. Consider the impact your impulsive actions might have on others.

Libra:

Go within to seek answers to some of your most burning questions. Know that it is completely okay to say no to plans so that you can get to spend time with yourself. This is an excellent week to tap into your spiritual side.

Scorpio:

You have to master the art of taming and channelling your desires in the right direction. A friend will be of great help if you need it, so don’t hesitate to ask.

It’s your birthday week! Another special message for you is you are often an inspiration to others. Your magnetic charm will attract abundance and success.

Sagittarius:

Don’t let what people think about you affect you. Let your power be an asset. Sometimes you have to be a little harsh, so people don’t take advantage of you or bring you down.

Capricorn:

Have you already got too much on your plate emotionally and don’t want anything more at the moment? The art of gratitude will help you appreciate the finer things in life. Take time to work on your emotions and stay hydrated.

Aquarius:

You will act as a strong support system for your loved ones and colleagues. This week might see you venture out shopping to buy new clothes or treat yourself to doing things you love.

Pisces:

Those already in jobs might get a promotion, and those looking for jobs will get new opportunities. Are you ready to take that giant leap of faith? New beginnings in your career as well as personal life are in store for you.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 AM IST