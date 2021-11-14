Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from November 14 to November 20 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 10 of Cups

This week you are blessed with lots of blissful time away from stress or worries. Your family/romantic partner will be your top priority. Bask in the glory of love as you finally get what’s yours. Make sure you complete pending tasks at work.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Magician

You possess many skills but are not yet sure how to bring your ideas to fruition. This week will open up new avenues for you on your creative quests. It is time you start networking, as that will go a long way.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Devil

Are you tempted to try something that you clearly know is not good for you? Whether it’s the latest fad diet or a forbidden romance, this week will pull you towards all that isn’t in your best interest. Make sure you are focused with a strong will.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: 7 of Wands

It is you against them. Your belief system, especially as far as your ideas are concerned, will be challenged by many. Take a stand now so that no one takes advantage of you in the future. Pay special attention to your health.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 2 of Pentacles

Financial worries might bring you down a little. Have you missed out on paying a few bills or loans by a few days? Are you not satisfied with your current salary? Are your friends asking you for a loan? This week be careful in money matters.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 4 of Wands

After all that hard work, it is time to sit back and party! Either you or someone close to you will tie the knot or get engaged. You will also go on a shopping spree and be generous with your loved ones. If you are single, you might meet someone special.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 3 of Swords

Grief, sorrow and pain fill your heart. Take some time to reflect upon what is the real cause of this misery. It may surprise you, but as the week goes by, you will feel better. Take care of your health and pets. This, too, shall pass.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Justice

This week it is all about payback time. If you did good, you shall receive the same and vice versa. Be careful of office politics, and don’t get dragged into flimsy controversies. Your work efficiency will make others jealous of you.

It’s your Birthday week: Try to be open to new possibilities which you hadn’t thought of before. Know that you are loved.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

The truth you speak will hurt many people. Try to be more sensitive in the way you express your feelings. If you head a team at work, try and be a little kind to your colleagues and understand their point of view.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 6 of Pentacles

Your heart is full of kindness, and that will reflect in some of your hidden charity work. Your generosity is likely to help those who are genuinely in need or have some kind of problem. However, be mindful that no one takes advantage of you.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 8 of Wands

Communicating with the right person will help you move ahead in your career. Travel is on the cards. Your movement is likely to inspire others. Too much will happen too soon, so make sure you are well prepared in advance. Stay hydrated.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 10 of Swords

A cycle in your personal or professional life will end. Stand up, hold your head high, pick up whatever pieces are important to you, and take your time to heal. If there is a fight with your partner, try to resolve it at the earliest.

Deck used for divination: Green Witch Tarot

