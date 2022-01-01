Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from January 1 to January 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Take a deep breath and get ready to fall head over heels in love! Your first tarot card of 2022 couldn't have been a better one. Be your best-dressed self, for there is a possibility that that crush you have been aching for will finally notice you. Those already in a relationship will work towards bringing an overflow of love and loyalty into it.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Star

Make a wish for your prayers which were left unanswered till now, will finally be answered. Many truths will be revealed to you. You will act as strong guidance for others. Your ability to share joy and laughter will make you a star literally in the lives of those who are blessed by your splendid energy.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 9 of Wands

The struggle is not over yet for now, but you possess a supreme inner strength that shall help you pass over whatever is bothering you. You might experience mild headaches or fever so take very good care of your health. You might begin to seek knowledge about spirituality or science.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: The Magician

Your energy is potent, so please use it wisely. Have you recently received a job offer or a promotion? Try to practice humility and do not show off to others. Your love life might undergo a surprising twist, so be ready for some drama.

Leo:

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Get ready to be misunderstood by one and all. While you seem to have good intentions in your heart, especially with your family, miscommunication might ruin your peace of mind. Chances of domestic quarrels are high. Even at the workplace, expect some fireworks. Take care of your gadgets.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: King of Cups

You will listen to your heart over your head. However, doing too much of that might kill your creativity and zeal to work. Your overconfidence might end up making you lazy, and you might miss out on crucial deadlines. Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol. You may indulge in some shopping and have a fun time.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 5 of Pentacles

Your energy will be at an all-time low. You might face a few rejections at work or in your personal life. Chin up and take solace in the fact that you are merely down, not out. Get ready to act as a support system to a family member. Practice extra caution while crossing the road/driving.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Someone who is highly likely an air sign will help you resolve a matter. It is time not just to be honest with others but also your own self. The stakes are getting higher and higher in a game you have been playing off late, so chances of everything crumbling and falling apart are huge unless you rectify any errors on your part.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: 6 of Cups

Anything related to your past, especially your childhood, is likely to make you feel emotional. A lover from the past might try to contact you. It is up to you whether you wish to entertain them or not. Singles might get marriage proposals. You might consider buying a new property, selling an old one or investing money in a new venture.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

You will be in a very generous mood and so will be surrounded by "friends". Do you want to spend the new year among such people or with the ones who truly care? Ask yourself why are you so relaxed about your finances. A new business proposal or job opportunity may knock on your door.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: The Wheel of Fortune

The time for you to take centre stage has begun. You will do very well at work. Your personal life will change quite drastically. You might end up either gaining or losing, so be prepared for any outcome that life throws at you. Stay grounded and hope for good things to come your way. You have suffered enough.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

You will experience new peaks of your creative juices flowing. A very tempting affair might occur if you don't put your guard on. Those in a relationship can expect their partner to get pregnant. You need to check the time you spend online as that is hampering your social time in real life.

Deck used for divination: Crystal Visions Tarot

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST