Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from December 19 to December 25 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

This week, avoid taking any major resolve as the energy that dominates your zodiac sign is indecision and sacrifice. At work, you might feel stuck with nothing new to do. However, use this time to try something out-of-the-box. Your personal relationships might undergo a huge shift, so steer clear of any kind of conflict with your loved ones.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: 4 of Pentacles

Do you wish to control the outcome of everything around you, be it work or love? This card comes as a mild warning to avoid such behaviour. While holding on to your wealth is a good thing, do not turn away someone who is genuinely in need. Certain people might challenge you to work on your trust issues.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Lovers

You will experience an intense connection with another person. This can either be romantic or spiritual in nature. Those in a relationship might tie the knot or work on making their bond stronger. You might be biased towards someone at work, so make sure you do not mix your personal and professional life.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

You will listen to your mind over your heart this week. Your wisdom will help you dodge many 'bullets' at work or while dealing with nosy family members. It might be possible that your friends turn to you for solid advice and they won't be disappointed. However, do remember to ask yourself why are you not listening to your heart?

Leo:

Tarot Card: 9 of swords

Are you guilty about something? Do you wish you could alter the course of destiny? Remember, whatever happens, happens for a reason, so do not let fear and guilt clog your thought process. Focus on leading a healthy life and especially make sure you don't have an erratic sleep pattern. You will learn new things by observing nature.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 6 of swords

You will very gently walk away from something or someone that no longer serves your higher good. Feelings of sadness and pain might stay for a while. Talk to family or a trusted friend to ease the pain. Remember, time is the best healer. You might have a strong urge to resign from work or find a new job. Travel is possible.

Libra:

Tarot Card: King of Cups

You have to practice a lot of patience as the ones around you might not be very understanding. You will ponder over your definition of love and get nostalgic about all the times you fell in love. At work, you might impress one and all with your dedication towards a task. Avoid excess drinking.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: 7 of Wands

It is you against the world this week. You will have to take a stand for yourself. If someone is bullying or harassing you, now is the time to say, 'Enough is enough!' Your recent victory over a situation has made a few people jealous. They will try everything in their power to ensure you don't enjoy your success. Stay strong and be kind.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Have you been wanting to learn a new language or musical instrument? This is the week to take that big leap of faith and finally start what you've desired. Many of you might join a gym or take painting classes as well. If you have already dabbed into your passion projects, make sure you work towards polishing your skills.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 7 of Swords

Has someone you know broken your trust? Are your ideas being stolen? You have to put your guard on this week. There is a chance you might get to have the last laugh by giving back what you got. However, before doing so, think from a rational mind if it will be worth it. Keep a tab on your actions so that you don't hurt others.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: The Unknown Card

Welcome to a blank slate. This is your chance to write your own destiny. Let your intuition guide you towards that which seems foggy or unclear at the moment. Seek divine intervention for a situation that doesn't seem to be making any sense at all. Some of you might educate yourself in the occult.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 8 of Wands

A key matter which has been stressing you out for some time will be resolved. Communication is vital for you to get things going. At work, expect a raise or a small victory over someone who was playing unfair. Use the Internet to gain new insights into modern technology. You might receive a visitor from abroad or plan a trip for yourself.

Deck used for divination: Crystal Visions Tarot

