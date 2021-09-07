Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 7, 2021

Today is Tuesday 7 September 2021, Tithi Prathama till 28:36 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Leo till 22:48 thereafter in Virgo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 22:48 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 17:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To. The lucky Number will be 3. Ambitious and he has great confidence and abilities. Bossy and interfering Dogmatic and intolerant.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is pink. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 07-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:25 Sunset 18:46 Moon set 19:20 Moon rise 07:04 Tithi Prathama till 28:36 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 17:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni Yoga Sadhya Karana Kinstughna till 17:31 thereafter Bhava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 22:48 thereafter Kanya( Virgo) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:42 - 17:14 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:12 -13:01 Subh Muhurat 15:42 - 17:14

