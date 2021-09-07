e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 7, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Tuesday 7 September 2021, Tithi Prathama till 28:36 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Leo till 22:48 thereafter in Virgo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 22:48 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 17:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To. The lucky Number will be 3. Ambitious and he has great confidence and abilities. Bossy and interfering Dogmatic and intolerant.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is pink. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date07-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:25
Sunset18:46
Moon set 19:20
Moon rise07:04
TithiPrathama till 28:36
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 17:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaKinstughna till 17:31 thereafter Bhava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 22:48 thereafter Kanya( Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:42 - 17:14
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:12 -13:01
Subh Muhurat15:42 - 17:14

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:52 AM IST
