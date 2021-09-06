Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 6, 2021

Today is Monday 6 September 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 07:38 thereafter Amavasya till 30:20 (Leap) Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Darsh/Pithori/Somavati Amavasya / Matrudin/ Shravani Shivpujan/Vrishabha Pujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 17:50 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Mu, Me, Mo, Ta. Lucky Number will be 2. love to compete with friends and will always want to keep the energy flowing when doing something with friends.
Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|06-Sep-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:25
|Sunset
|18:47
|Moon set
|18:39
|Moon rise
|30:29:00
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 07:38 thereafter Amavasya till 30:20 (Leap)
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Magha till 17:50 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
|Yoga
|Siva till 06:52 thereafter Siddha
|Karana
|Sakuni till 07:38 thereafter Chatuspada till 19:03 thereafter Nagava
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|07:58 - 09:31
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:12 -13:01
|Subh Muhurat
|09:31 - 11:04