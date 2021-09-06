Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 6, 2021

Today is Monday 6 September 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 07:38 thereafter Amavasya till 30:20 (Leap) Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Darsh/Pithori/Somavati Amavasya / Matrudin/ Shravani Shivpujan/Vrishabha Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 17:50 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Mu, Me, Mo, Ta. Lucky Number will be 2. love to compete with friends and will always want to keep the energy flowing when doing something with friends.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 06-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:25 Sunset 18:47 Moon set 18:39 Moon rise 30:29:00 Tithi Chaturdashi till 07:38 thereafter Amavasya till 30:20 (Leap) Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Magha till 17:50 thereafter Poorvaphalguni Yoga Siva till 06:52 thereafter Siddha Karana Sakuni till 07:38 thereafter Chatuspada till 19:03 thereafter Nagava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 07:58 - 09:31 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:12 -13:01 Subh Muhurat 09:31 - 11:04

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:45 AM IST