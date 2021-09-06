e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 6, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Monday 6 September 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 07:38 thereafter Amavasya till 30:20 (Leap) Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Darsh/Pithori/Somavati Amavasya / Matrudin/ Shravani Shivpujan/Vrishabha Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 17:50 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Mu, Me, Mo, Ta. Lucky Number will be 2. love to compete with friends and will always want to keep the energy flowing when doing something with friends.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date06-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:25
Sunset18:47
Moon set 18:39
Moon rise30:29:00
TithiChaturdashi till 07:38 thereafter Amavasya till 30:20 (Leap)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha till 17:50 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Siva till 06:52 thereafter Siddha
KaranaSakuni till 07:38 thereafter Chatuspada till 19:03 thereafter Nagava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal07:58 - 09:31
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:12 -13:01
Subh Muhurat09:31 - 11:04
