Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 5, 2021

Today is Sunday 5 September 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 08:20 thereafter Chaturdashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Cancer till 18:05 thereafter in Leo. Today is Shiv Ratri/ Aditya Pujan / Teacher's Day.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 18:05 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 18:05 thereafter Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from De, Do, Ma, Mi. The lucky number will be 1. Changeable and moody over emotional and touchy. Deeply intuitive and sentimental.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:25 Sunset 18:48 Moon set 17:57 Moon rise 29:32:00 Tithi Trayodashi till 08:20 thereafter Chaturdashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha till 18:05 thereafter Magha Yoga Parigha Karana Vanija till 08:20 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 18:05 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:16 - 18:49 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:12 -13:02 Subh Muhurat 14:10 - 15:43

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:49 AM IST