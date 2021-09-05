e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 5, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 5 September 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 08:20 thereafter Chaturdashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Cancer till 18:05 thereafter in Leo. Today is Shiv Ratri/ Aditya Pujan / Teacher's Day.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 18:05 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 18:05 thereafter Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from De, Do, Ma, Mi. The lucky number will be 1. Changeable and moody over emotional and touchy. Deeply intuitive and sentimental.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:25
Sunset18:48
Moon set 17:57
Moon rise29:32:00
TithiTrayodashi till 08:20 thereafter Chaturdashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashlesha till 18:05 thereafter Magha
Yoga Parigha
KaranaVanija till 08:20 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 18:05 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:16 - 18:49
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:12 -13:02
Subh Muhurat14:10 - 15:43

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:49 AM IST
