Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 23, 2021

Today is Thursday 23 September 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 06:53 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Pieces till 06:42 thereafter in Aries. Today is Tritiya Shraddha/Equator Day.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 06:42 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 06:42 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Chi, Chu, Che, Cho. The lucky number will be 1. Pioneering and courageous Enthusiastic and confident Dynamic and quick-witted.

Today worship Lord Vishnu / Guru Read Vishnu Stotra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 23-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:28 Sunset 18:32 Moon set 08:16 Moon rise 20:14 Tithi Dvitiya till 06:53 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Revati till 06:42 thereafter Aswini Yoga Dhruva Karana Garaja till 06:53 thereafter Vanija Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 06:42 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:01 - 15:32 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:07 -12:55 SubhMuhurat 06:29 - 07:59 & 17:02 - 18:33

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:46 AM IST