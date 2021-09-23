e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:48 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 23, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Thursday 23 September 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 06:53 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Pieces till 06:42 thereafter in Aries. Today is Tritiya Shraddha/Equator Day.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 06:42 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 06:42 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Chi, Chu, Che, Cho. The lucky number will be 1. Pioneering and courageous Enthusiastic and confident Dynamic and quick-witted.

Today worship Lord Vishnu / Guru Read Vishnu Stotra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:28
Sunset18:32
Moon set 08:16
Moon rise20:14
TithiDvitiya till 06:53 thereafter Tritiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Revati till 06:42 thereafter Aswini
Yoga Dhruva
KaranaGaraja till 06:53 thereafter Vanija
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 06:42 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:01 - 15:32
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:07 -12:55
SubhMuhurat06:29 - 07:59 & 17:02 - 18:33

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal