Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 22, 2021

Today is Wednesday 22 September 2021, Tithi Dvitiya All Night Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Dvitiya Shraaddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from De, Do, Cha. The lucky Number will be 9. Fearful, overly trusting, sad, desire to escape reality.gentle, wise, musical.

Today worship Lord Ganesha and read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:28 Sunset 18:33 Moon set 07:25 Moon rise 19:39 Tithi Dvitiya All Night Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Revati Yoga Vriddha Karana Taitula Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:31 - 14:02 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat SubhMuhurat 11:00 - 12:31

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:29 AM IST