Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 22, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Wednesday 22 September 2021, Tithi Dvitiya All Night Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Dvitiya Shraaddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from De, Do, Cha. The lucky Number will be 9. Fearful, overly trusting, sad, desire to escape reality.gentle, wise, musical.

Today worship Lord Ganesha and read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:28
Sunset18:33
Moon set 07:25
Moon rise19:39
TithiDvitiya All Night
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Revati
Yoga Vriddha
KaranaTaitula
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:31 - 14:02
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
SubhMuhurat11:00 - 12:31

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:29 AM IST
