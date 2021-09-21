e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:58 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 21, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Tuesday 21 September 2021, Tithi Prathama till 29:51 Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Mahalarambh. PratipadaShraaddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Du, Tha, Jha, Tra. The lucky Number will be 8. Very friendly and often find themselves in the company of very different people. Escapist and idealistic.

Today worship Goddess Durga and read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date21-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:28
Sunset18:34
Moon set 31:06:00
Moon rise19:05
TithiPrathama till 29:51
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada
Yoga Ganda
KaranaBalava till 17:33 thereafter Kaulava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:33 - 17:04
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:07 -12:56
SubhMuhurat15:33 - 17:04

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:41 AM IST
