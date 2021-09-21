Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 21, 2021

Today is Tuesday 21 September 2021, Tithi Prathama till 29:51 Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Mahalarambh. PratipadaShraaddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Du, Tha, Jha, Tra. The lucky Number will be 8. Very friendly and often find themselves in the company of very different people. Escapist and idealistic.

Today worship Goddess Durga and read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 21-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:28 Sunset 18:34 Moon set 31:06:00 Moon rise 19:05 Tithi Prathama till 29:51 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada Yoga Ganda Karana Balava till 17:33 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:33 - 17:04 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:07 -12:56 SubhMuhurat 15:33 - 17:04

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:41 AM IST