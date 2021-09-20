Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 20, 2021

Today is Monday 20 September 2021, Tithi Purnima till 29:23 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Aquarius till 21:49 thereafter in Pieces. Proushthapadi Purnima / Chaturmas Samapti/ Bhagawat Saptah Samapti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 21:49 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Se, So, Da, Di. The lucky Number will be 7. Friendly and humanitarian Honest and loyal can be excellent programmers, ingenious mathematicians, and scientists.

Today worship Lord Shiva and read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 20-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:28 Sunset 18:35 Moon set 30:34:00 Moon rise 18:29 Tithi Purnima till 29:23 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Soola Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 17:22 thereafter Bhava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 21:49 thereafter Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 07:59 - 09:30 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:07 -12:56 SubhMuhurat 09:30 - 11:01

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 05:53 AM IST