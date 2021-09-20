e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 20, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Monday 20 September 2021, Tithi Purnima till 29:23 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Aquarius till 21:49 thereafter in Pieces. Proushthapadi Purnima / Chaturmas Samapti/ Bhagawat Saptah Samapti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 21:49 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Se, So, Da, Di. The lucky Number will be 7. Friendly and humanitarian Honest and loyal can be excellent programmers, ingenious mathematicians, and scientists.

Today worship Lord Shiva and read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date20-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:28
Sunset18:35
Moon set 30:34:00
Moon rise18:29
TithiPurnima till 29:23
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada
Yoga Soola
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 17:22 thereafter Bhava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 21:49 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal07:59 - 09:30
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:07 -12:56
SubhMuhurat09:30 - 11:01

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
