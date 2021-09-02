e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 2, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Thursday 2 September 2021, Tithi Ekadashi All Night Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 14:55 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ng, Chha, ke, ko. The lucky number will be 7. Nervous, inconsistent sociable, communicative, and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful, and restless.

Today worship Shre Saibaba / Guru Read Sai Bavanni. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:24
Sunset18:51
Moon set 15:34
Moon rise26:41:00
TithiEkadashi All Night
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ardra till 14:55 thereafter Punarvasu
Yoga Siddhi
KaranaBhava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:11 - 15:45
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:13 -13:03
Subh Muhurat06:25 - 07:58 & 17:18 - 18:51

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:54 AM IST
