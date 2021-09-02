Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 2, 2021

Today is Thursday 2 September 2021, Tithi Ekadashi All Night Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 14:55 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ng, Chha, ke, ko. The lucky number will be 7. Nervous, inconsistent sociable, communicative, and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful, and restless.

Today worship Shre Saibaba / Guru Read Sai Bavanni. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:24 Sunset 18:51 Moon set 15:34 Moon rise 26:41:00 Tithi Ekadashi All Night Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ardra till 14:55 thereafter Punarvasu Yoga Siddhi Karana Bhava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:11 - 15:45 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:13 -13:03 Subh Muhurat 06:25 - 07:58 & 17:18 - 18:51

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:54 AM IST