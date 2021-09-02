Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 2, 2021

Today is Thursday 2 September 2021, Tithi Ekadashi All Night Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Brihaspati Pujan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 14:55 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ng, Chha, ke, ko. The lucky number will be 7. Nervous, inconsistent sociable, communicative, and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful, and restless.
Today worship Shre Saibaba / Guru Read Sai Bavanni. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|02-Sep-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:24
|Sunset
|18:51
|Moon set
|15:34
|Moon rise
|26:41:00
|Tithi
|Ekadashi All Night
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ardra till 14:55 thereafter Punarvasu
|Yoga
|Siddhi
|Karana
|Bhava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Mithuna (Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:11 - 15:45
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:13 -13:03
|Subh Muhurat
|06:25 - 07:58 & 17:18 - 18:51
