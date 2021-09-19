Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 19, 2021

Today is Sunday 19 September 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 29:27 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Anant Chaturdashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Go, Sa, Si, Su. The lucky number will be 6. Progressive, original, independent. But need to show their personality with no strict guidelines for the way to achieve difficult goals.

Today worship Lord Anant (Vishnu) Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Golden. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:27 Sunset 18:36 Moon set 29:41:00 Moon rise 17:51 Tithi Chaturdashi till 29:27 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Satabisha Yoga Dhriti Karana Garaja till 17:40 thereafter Vanija Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Aquarius Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:05 - 18:36 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:08 -12:56 SubhMuhurat 14:03 - 15:34

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:54 AM IST