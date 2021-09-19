e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 19, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 19 September 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 29:27 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Anant Chaturdashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Go, Sa, Si, Su. The lucky number will be 6. Progressive, original, independent. But need to show their personality with no strict guidelines for the way to achieve difficult goals.

Today worship Lord Anant (Vishnu) Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Golden. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:27
Sunset18:36
Moon set 29:41:00
Moon rise17:51
TithiChaturdashi till 29:27
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Satabisha
Yoga Dhriti
KaranaGaraja till 17:40 thereafter Vanija
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Aquarius
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:05 - 18:36
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:08 -12:56
SubhMuhurat14:03 - 15:34

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:54 AM IST
