Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 18, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Saturday 18 September 2021, Tithi Dwadashi 06:53 thereafter Trayodashi till 29:59 (Leap) Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Capricorn till 15:24 thereafter Aquarius. Today is Shani Pradosh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 15:24 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ga, Gi, Gu, Ge. The lucky Number will be 5. Responsible, disciplined. Patient and careful, humorous and reserved.

Today worship Shani and read Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:27
Sunset18:37
Moon set 28:45:00
Moon rise17:10
TithiDwadashi 06:53 thereafter Trayodashi till 29:59 (Leap)
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishta
Yoga Sukarma
KaranaBalava till 06:53 thereafter Kaulava till 18:23 thereafter Taitula
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 15:24 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:30 - 11:01
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:08 -12:57
SubhMuhurat07:59 - 09:30

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:50 AM IST
