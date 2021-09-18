Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 18, 2021

Today is Saturday 18 September 2021, Tithi Dwadashi 06:53 thereafter Trayodashi till 29:59 (Leap) Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Capricorn till 15:24 thereafter Aquarius. Today is Shani Pradosh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 15:24 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ga, Gi, Gu, Ge. The lucky Number will be 5. Responsible, disciplined. Patient and careful, humorous and reserved.

Today worship Shani and read Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:27 Sunset 18:37 Moon set 28:45:00 Moon rise 17:10 Tithi Dwadashi 06:53 thereafter Trayodashi till 29:59 (Leap) Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Dhanishta Yoga Sukarma Karana Balava till 06:53 thereafter Kaulava till 18:23 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 15:24 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:30 - 11:01 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:08 -12:57 SubhMuhurat 07:59 - 09:30

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:50 AM IST