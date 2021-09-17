Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 17, 2021

Today is Friday 17 September 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 08:07 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Parivartini Ekadashi/Vaman Jayanti/ Shravanopas.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Khi, Khu, Khe, Kho. The lucky number will be 4. Self-confident, Diplomatic, and leadership qualities. Can be excellent in civil services and politics. Also, be a good advisor or consultant.

Today worship Lord Vishnu/Vitthal Read Shree Vishnu Stotra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 17-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:27 Sunset 18:38 Moon set 27:47:00 Moon rise 16:23 Tithi Ekadashi till 08:07 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Shravana Yoga Atiganda Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 08:07 thereafter Bhava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:01 - 12:33 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:08 -12:57 SubhMuhurat 12:33 - 14:04

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:56 AM IST