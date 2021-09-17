e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 17, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Friday 17 September 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 08:07 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Parivartini Ekadashi/Vaman Jayanti/ Shravanopas.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Khi, Khu, Khe, Kho. The lucky number will be 4. Self-confident, Diplomatic, and leadership qualities. Can be excellent in civil services and politics. Also, be a good advisor or consultant.

Today worship Lord Vishnu/Vitthal Read Shree Vishnu Stotra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date17-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:27
Sunset18:38
Moon set 27:47:00
Moon rise16:23
TithiEkadashi till 08:07 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 08:07 thereafter Bhava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:01 - 12:33
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:08 -12:57
SubhMuhurat12:33 - 14:04

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:56 AM IST
