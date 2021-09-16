e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 16, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Thursday 16 September 2021, Tithi Dashami till 09:35 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo till 25:12 thereafter in Virgo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 10:41 thereafter in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 10:41 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Bhe, Bho, Ja, Ji. The lucky number will be 3. Work hard to succeed at high levels and status in the world is very important. Can be good doctor Scientist.

Today worship Lord Vishnu Read VishuSahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:27
Sunset18:38
Moon set 26:46:00
Moon rise15:32
TithiDashami till 09:35 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttarashadha
Yoga Sobhana
KaranaGaraja till 09:35 thereafter Vanija
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 10:41 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 25:12 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:05 - 15:36
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:09 -12:58
SubhMuhurat06:27 - 07:59 & 17:07 - 18:39

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 05:37 AM IST
