Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 16, 2021

Today is Thursday 16 September 2021, Tithi Dashami till 09:35 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo till 25:12 thereafter in Virgo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 10:41 thereafter in Capricorn.
New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 10:41 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Bhe, Bho, Ja, Ji. The lucky number will be 3. Work hard to succeed at high levels and status in the world is very important. Can be good doctor Scientist.
Today worship Lord Vishnu Read VishuSahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|16-Sep-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:27
|Sunset
|18:38
|Moon set
|26:46:00
|Moon rise
|15:32
|Tithi
|Dashami till 09:35 thereafter Ekadashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Uttarashadha
|Yoga
|Sobhana
|Karana
|Garaja till 09:35 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Bhadrapada
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 10:41 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo) till 25:12 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:05 - 15:36
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:09 -12:58
|SubhMuhurat
|06:27 - 07:59 & 17:07 - 18:39
