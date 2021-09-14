e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 14, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Tuesday 14 September 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 13:08 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 07:03 thereafter Sagittarius. Today is Durga Ashtami/JyestagauriVisarjan./Dorak Dharan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 07:03 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 07:03 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Yu, Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi. The lucky number will be 1. Supportive, informative and intellectual. Also, have an interest in Sports and music.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date14-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:26
Sunset18:40
Moon set 24:43:00
Moon rise13:33
TithiAshtami till 13:08 thereafter Navami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Jyeshta till 07:03 thereafter Moola
Yoga Ayushman
KaranaBhava till 13:08 thereafter Balava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 07:03 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:37 - 17:09
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:09 -12:58
SubhMuhurat15:37 - 17:09

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:46 AM IST
