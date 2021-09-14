Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 14, 2021

Today is Tuesday 14 September 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 13:08 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 07:03 thereafter Sagittarius. Today is Durga Ashtami/JyestagauriVisarjan./Dorak Dharan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 07:03 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 07:03 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Yu, Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi. The lucky number will be 1. Supportive, informative and intellectual. Also, have an interest in Sports and music.
Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|14-Sep-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:26
|Sunset
|18:40
|Moon set
|24:43:00
|Moon rise
|13:33
|Tithi
|Ashtami till 13:08 thereafter Navami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Jyeshta till 07:03 thereafter Moola
|Yoga
|Ayushman
|Karana
|Bhava till 13:08 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Bhadrapada
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 07:03 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:37 - 17:09
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:09 -12:58
|SubhMuhurat
|15:37 - 17:09
