Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 14, 2021

Today is Tuesday 14 September 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 13:08 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 07:03 thereafter Sagittarius. Today is Durga Ashtami/JyestagauriVisarjan./Dorak Dharan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 07:03 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 07:03 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Yu, Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi. The lucky number will be 1. Supportive, informative and intellectual. Also, have an interest in Sports and music.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 14-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:26 Sunset 18:40 Moon set 24:43:00 Moon rise 13:33 Tithi Ashtami till 13:08 thereafter Navami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Jyeshta till 07:03 thereafter Moola Yoga Ayushman Karana Bhava till 13:08 thereafter Balava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 07:03 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:37 - 17:09 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:09 -12:58 SubhMuhurat 15:37 - 17:09

