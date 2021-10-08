Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 8, 2021

Today is Friday 8 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Dvitiya till 10:47 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Libra.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Swati till 18:58 thereafter Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from. The lucky number will be 5. Cooperative, diplomatic and fascinated by balance and symmetry.

Today worship Goddess Brahmacharini read Durga Saptashati Mantra. Today’s colour is Green. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 08-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:31 Sunset 18:19 Moon set 19:58 Moon rise 08:11 Tithi Dvitiya till 10:47 thewreafter Tritiya Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Swati till 18:58 thereafter Vishakha Yoga Vishkambha Karana Kaulava till 10:47 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:57 - 12:26 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 12:26 - 13:54

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:52 AM IST