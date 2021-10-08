e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:18 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 8, 2021

Today is Friday 8 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Dvitiya till 10:47 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Libra.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Swati till 18:58 thereafter Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from. The lucky number will be 5. Cooperative, diplomatic and fascinated by balance and symmetry.

Today worship Goddess Brahmacharini read Durga Saptashati Mantra. Today’s colour is Green. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date08-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:31
Sunset18:19
Moon set 19:58
Moon rise08:11
TithiDvitiya till 10:47 thewreafter Tritiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Swati till 18:58 thereafter Vishakha
Yoga Vishkambha
KaranaKaulava till 10:47 thereafter Taitula
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:57 - 12:26
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:49
Subh Muhurat12:26 - 13:54

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:52 AM IST
