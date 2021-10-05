Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 5, 2021

Today is Tuesday 5 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 19:03 thereafter Amavasya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo till 08:16 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Chaturdashi Shraddha/Shastradihat Pitru Shraddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 08:16 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Te, To, Pa, Pi. The lucky number will be 2. Manages any situation with a knack. Good in intellectual debates. Can handle problems in extreme conditions.

Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 05-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:31 Sunset 18:22 Moon set 17:53 Moon rise 30:10:00 Tithi Chaturdashi till 19:03 thereafter Amavasya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni Yoga Shukla Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 08:08 thereafter Sakuni till 19:03 thereafter Chatuspada Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 08:16 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:24 - 16:53 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:03 -12:50 Subh Muhurat 15:24 - 16:53

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:49 AM IST