Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 5, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Tuesday 5 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 19:03 thereafter Amavasya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo till 08:16 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Chaturdashi Shraddha/Shastradihat Pitru Shraddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 08:16 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Te, To, Pa, Pi. The lucky number will be 2. Manages any situation with a knack. Good in intellectual debates. Can handle problems in extreme conditions.

Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date05-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:31
Sunset18:22
Moon set 17:53
Moon rise30:10:00
TithiChaturdashi till 19:03 thereafter Amavasya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Shukla
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 08:08 thereafter Sakuni till 19:03 thereafter Chatuspada
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 08:16 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:24 - 16:53
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:03 -12:50
Subh Muhurat15:24 - 16:53

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:49 AM IST
