Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 5, 2021

Today is Tuesday 5 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 19:03 thereafter Amavasya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo till 08:16 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Chaturdashi Shraddha/Shastradihat Pitru Shraddha.
New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 08:16 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Te, To, Pa, Pi. The lucky number will be 2. Manages any situation with a knack. Good in intellectual debates. Can handle problems in extreme conditions.
Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|05-Oct-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:31
|Sunset
|18:22
|Moon set
|17:53
|Moon rise
|30:10:00
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 19:03 thereafter Amavasya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Uttaraphalguni
|Yoga
|Shukla
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 08:08 thereafter Sakuni till 19:03 thereafter Chatuspada
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Bhadrapada
|Month (Purnimant)
|Ashwin
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo) till 08:16 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:24 - 16:53
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:03 -12:50
|Subh Muhurat
|15:24 - 16:53
