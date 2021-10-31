Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 31, 2021

Today, Sunday (October 31) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:26 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and the moon remains in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 13:15, thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Mu, Me, Mo, Ta. The new born will be arrogant, stubborn, and hard working. Lucky number will be 1.

Reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 31-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:39 Sunset 18:04 Moon set 15:06 Moon rise 26:55:00 Tithi Dashami till 14:26 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Magha till 13:15 thereafter Poorvaphalguni Yoga Brahma Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 14:26 thereafter Bhava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:39 - 18:04 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 13:48 - 15:13

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 05:43 AM IST