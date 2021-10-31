e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:21 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 31, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (October 31) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:26 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and the moon remains in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 13:15, thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Mu, Me, Mo, Ta. The new born will be arrogant, stubborn, and hard working. Lucky number will be 1.

Reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date31-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:39
Sunset18:04
Moon set 15:06
Moon rise26:55:00
TithiDashami till 14:26 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha till 13:15 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Brahma
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 14:26 thereafter Bhava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:39 - 18:04
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat13:48 - 15:13

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 05:43 AM IST
