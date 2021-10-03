e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 3, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 3 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Dwadashi till 22:29 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Dwadashi Shraddha/Magha Shraddha/SannyasiJan Mahalay.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ma, Mi, Mu, Me. The lucky number will be 9. Joyful little mischievous, loves to flirt with friends. Intelligent but lazy. Have leadership qualities.

Today worship Sun read/ Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date03-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:30
Sunset18:23
Moon set 16:32
Moon rise28:14:00
TithiDwadashi till 22:29 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaKaulava till 10:55 thereafter Taitula
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:55 - 18:24
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:04 -12:51
Subh Muhurat13:56 - 15:26

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:43 AM IST
