Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 3, 2021

Today is Sunday 3 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Dwadashi till 22:29 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Dwadashi Shraddha/Magha Shraddha/SannyasiJan Mahalay.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ma, Mi, Mu, Me. The lucky number will be 9. Joyful little mischievous, loves to flirt with friends. Intelligent but lazy. Have leadership qualities.

Today worship Sun read/ Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 03-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:30 Sunset 18:23 Moon set 16:32 Moon rise 28:14:00 Tithi Dwadashi till 22:29 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Magha Yoga Sadhya Karana Kaulava till 10:55 thereafter Taitula Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:55 - 18:24 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:04 -12:51 Subh Muhurat 13:56 - 15:26

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:43 AM IST